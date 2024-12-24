10 Costco Food Court Items From Around The World

For those living outside of Australia, it might sound surprising that the country's food court features a bánh mì. But those living in Oz know that their homeland can't get enough of the stuff, all thanks to the Vietnamese community that popularized the item upon arriving in Australia after the Vietnam War's end. It has been a mainstay dish in The Land Down Under since the 1980s, and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon.

Costco is partly responsible for that, as for about seven Australian dollars, customers can order it freshly made. You don't even need to be a member to get your hands on one of the sandwiches. These rolls can be made with your choice of either chicken or pork, and come with some of the dish's usual veggies, such as shredded carrots. Unfortunately, the offering doesn't seem up to par with people's expectations. It has garnered negative reviews online, with one person stating they were "a bit disappointing as the meat was dry and the portion was smaller." Nick and Helmi, a food-reviewing couple on TikTok, shared similar sentiments in saying the bread was dry as well, and people were quick to agree in the comment section that the menu item is overall a flop.