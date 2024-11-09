What Cut Of Meat Does McDonald's Use For Its McRib?

The internet loves a good conspiracy. Sure, they're fun thought experiments and sometimes provoke dialogue with substance, but at worst, they can lead to misinformation spreading like wildfire. Such has been the case with McDonald's meat and particularly the McRib, which has made sporadic appearances at the fast food chain over the years as a limited-time offering. Sometimes the truth is boring, and that's what we're here to determine. The McRib is certainly pork — no doubts there — but it's not a cut of rib meat, either.

The McRib from McDonald's is made of pork shoulder. A lot of people's favorite barbecue pulled pork sandwiches are made from the shoulder, so this part of the pig is safe to consume. It's fair to be miffed at a company for naming its sandwich a "McRib" despite not being made from ribs, but calling it a "McShoulder" wouldn't really have the same effect.