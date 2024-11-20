McDonald's McRib Is Officially Back With A Saucy Surprise On The Side
The McRib is back for a limited time with a savory, saucy companion in tow. The McDonald's (ironically rib-less) pork sandwich classic has been a crowd favorite since its retro debut in the 1980s. It stands out from other fast-food items like the endless burgers people have grown accustomed to by using a boneless pork shoulder patty topped with onions, pickles, and barbecue sauce — all in the comfort of a toasted bun. The new rollout begins December 3, just in time to spread some holiday cheer, and the restaurant is also selling jugs of "A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce." Make sure to catch the elusive sandwich while it's hot.
You can buy a gallon of McRib sauce for a limited time
If you're wondering what quantifies as "A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce," prepare for a big answer. McDonald's is selling a half-gallon jug full of its special sauce to consumers for $19.99. The half-gallon McRib container even comes in a cute Christmas sweater print, making it a unique holiday present, to say the least. In our own Chowhound ranking of McDonald's sauces, we found that the fast food giant has a pretty good sweet and tangy barbecue sauce, so hopes are high for this release. It seems that this year, McDonald's is spreading the love quite literally. The limited-edition barbecue sauce will be available for purchase online starting on November 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET at WholeLottaMcRibSauce.com.