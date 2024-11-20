McDonald's McRib Is Officially Back With A Saucy Surprise On The Side

If you're wondering what quantifies as "A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce," prepare for a big answer. McDonald's is selling a half-gallon jug full of its special sauce to consumers for $19.99. The half-gallon McRib container even comes in a cute Christmas sweater print, making it a unique holiday present, to say the least. In our own Chowhound ranking of McDonald's sauces, we found that the fast food giant has a pretty good sweet and tangy barbecue sauce, so hopes are high for this release. It seems that this year, McDonald's is spreading the love quite literally. The limited-edition barbecue sauce will be available for purchase online starting on November 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET at WholeLottaMcRibSauce.com.