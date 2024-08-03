For some of us, enjoying a glass of white or red with dinner is a pleasurable experience. But we may not always want to spend a fortune on a celebrated brand or a vintage bottle. Thankfully, there is a large variety of fortified vinos, blends, and varietals for just about any budget, which means you do not have to spend an arm and a leg for a good bottle with a nice ABV, or alcohol by volume.

Advertisement

Still, there are a few things to keep in mind when purchasing wine. It's recommended that you head to a boutique wine shop instead of a big chain store, as the boutique spot will likely have knowledgeable staff available to help steer you in the right direction. Likewise, casting a wider net when perusing the wine aisles is a must — look for non-trendy vinos and brands that hail from outside the well-known regions. Doing so will ensure you find an affordable and strong bottle without sacrificing taste, texture, or complexity. That said, here are some of the cheapest wines you can buy with the highest alcohol content.