The Cheapest Wines You Can Buy With The Highest Alcohol Content
For some of us, enjoying a glass of white or red with dinner is a pleasurable experience. But we may not always want to spend a fortune on a celebrated brand or a vintage bottle. Thankfully, there is a large variety of fortified vinos, blends, and varietals for just about any budget, which means you do not have to spend an arm and a leg for a good bottle with a nice ABV, or alcohol by volume.
Still, there are a few things to keep in mind when purchasing wine. It's recommended that you head to a boutique wine shop instead of a big chain store, as the boutique spot will likely have knowledgeable staff available to help steer you in the right direction. Likewise, casting a wider net when perusing the wine aisles is a must — look for non-trendy vinos and brands that hail from outside the well-known regions. Doing so will ensure you find an affordable and strong bottle without sacrificing taste, texture, or complexity. That said, here are some of the cheapest wines you can buy with the highest alcohol content.
Muscat
Hailing from the South of France, Spain, Italy, and various other parts of the world, Muscat wines are robust and distinguished. With several varieties, bottles of Muscat are typically dessert wines that can be sweet and light or spicy and floral. Most brands are refreshing, with subtle hints of apricot, peach, orange, and other citrus fruits. When it comes to high alcohol content, many Muscat wines generally range from 15 to 18% ABV.
Muscat wines come in a variety of shades, including white, blush, red, and darker ones. It's not too shocking to see diverse price points, ranging from under $10 up to $50. A good value and a fairly popular option here is the Moscatel de Valencia, a Spanish varietal that is often around $15 to $20 with a 14% ABV or higher. In contrast, Muscat from other viticulture hot spots like Italy and France has a lower ABV, usually around 15%, a flavorful white for a similar price tag. Fortified Muscat, on the other hand, is simply Muscat mixed with a strong spirit such as sherry or gin, yielding vino blends that have a higher ABV. A prime example is the Shenandoah Black Muscat, a California dessert fortified wine, which sells for $15 to $18.99 and has a 17.5% ABV.
Zinfandel
In general, the standard alcohol content for most wines is a little over 10%, with some as low as 5.5%. Therefore, any varietal over 11% is considered to be high in alcohol content. And since zinfandel wines can have an ABV as high as 16%, grabbing a bottle of this vino will always ensure you have a strong adult beverage handy.
Lighter zinfandels commonly have an ABV of around 13%, while the more full-bodied, red zinfandels have between 14% to 15.5% ABV. With earthy aromas, diverse fruit flavors, hints of oak, and blends with syrah, merlot, and cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel is a solid option that you can occasionally find for as low as $8.99. Though on the dry side, zinfandels tend to have a silky finish and just the right amount of tannins. California brands, in particular, are quite strong and reasonably priced when it comes to this vino. For instance, Saldo Zinfandel, a California blend, has an ABV of 15.9% and is just $30. High Valley Zinfandel is also a good blend from the Golden State, with an ABV of 14.5% and a price tag of $14.99 to $19.99.
Sweet red
Amongst the many types of dessert wines, sweet red vinos also pack a nice little punch for cheap. In fact, there are a plethora of well-known brands that all have a nice, sweet-tasting red with a high alcohol content, including Sutter Home Sweet Red at $8 and up with 12% ABV, Barefoot Sweet Red and Merlot at around $13 to $15 each with 11% to 13% ABV, and Yellow Tail Jammy Red Roo at $7 to $10 with 12% ABV — just to name a few. In general, sweet reds are a bit dry and come in varying degrees of fruity sweetness.
Ranging from light to full body, this particular dessert wine is bursting with inviting flavor notes of blackberry, cherry, plum, and raspberry. Often very aromatic and somewhat tart, this wine blend is typically served as an accompaniment to an after-meal treat. Overall, sweet red is normally a strong blend that will not break the bank and pairs well with a host of foods, including several cheeses and savory appetizers. So if you think you can only take advantage of this deal for dessert time, then think again.
Port
Port wines are known for their higher alcohol content and their earthy yet semi-sweet flavor nodes like hazelnut, fig, caramel, cloves, coffee, and cinnamon. Not only do port wines go down nicely, but they also have a richer quality to them. For instance, Rosé Port has a 20% ABV and will cost you around $20. Two great brands to buy here include Quinta Das Carvalhas Rose Port ($19 to $23, 19% ABV) and Croft Pink Rose Port (average price of $23, 19.5% ABV). Of course, if you are looking to spend a little less and are okay with 19.5% alcohol content, then you have numerous medium-bodied Tawny Port wines to choose from.
For roughly $20, give or take, you can enjoy rich port wines like Taylor Tawny Port ($5 to $8 with 18% ABV, Ferreira Tawny Port ($8 to $20.99, 19.5% ABV), and Kopke Fine Tawny Port ($9 to $22, 20% ABV). In addition to the Tawny varietal, there's the Porto Valdouro White Port for typically $17.99 or more with 19% ABV, Quinta Das Carvalhas Colheita Port for around $45.99 with 20% ABV, and Warres 1985 Vintage Porto for $30 to $60 with 20% ABV — all of which are quite strong. However, expect a price increase if you opt for any of these other port vinos.
Cabernet sauvignon
Though cabernet sauvignon is considered to be a tad bit weaker than some other high-alcohol content wines, it's still a good contender for the price. You can generally get a nice cab with a 13.5% ABV for $20 or less. This is another popular vino that is actually a hybrid of red cabernet and white sauvignon blanc grapes. Grown in most of the renowned wine regions around the globe, cabernet sauvignon is a bold wine with subtle hints of black cherry, green pepper, blackcurrant, to name a few.
When it comes to the cheapest cabernet sauvignon with the highest alcohol content, there are a few brands that stand out. Wine shoppers should be on the lookout for Tapiz Alta Collection Cabernet Sauvignon ($16 to $21, 13.9% ABV) and the Charles Smith Cabernet Sauvignon ($18 to $20, as high as 14.5% ABV, as they are both undoubtedly worth considering. Catena Cabernet Sauvignon ($13 to $20, 13.5 to 13.9% ABV) is also another great option. Plus, there are various brands of cab from California, Australia, and South Africa that also boast higher-than-average alcohol contents and are available for less than $25.
Marsala
Another fortified wine that has a high alcohol content is Marsala. A Sicilian wine often used for cooking, Marsala has hints of vanilla, apricot, brown sugar, and tamarind (a tangy and sweet pod-like fruit found in parts of Africa and Asia). Marsala is the perfect cooking wine and helps create some mouthwatering sauces and a variety of delicious dishes. There are also a few high-end Marsala wines that are worth a try, offer even more rich flavors, and are ideal for sipping.
Regardless of your intended use, all Marsala wines generally have a 15% to 20% ABV. Mostly available in white and red varieties, Marsala wine is an affordable choice, especially if you plan to use it for cooking. For those looking to enjoy a glass or two of this vino, it's best to opt for a dry Marsala, which is perfect when served slightly chilled. Florio Dry Marsala ($8 to $20,18% ABV) and Cantine Florio Dry Marsala Superiore Dry (average price of $15, 18% ABV) are just two flavorful vinos in this instance that you can drink on the cheap.
Table wine
The thought of table wine may conjure up cheap and not-so-great vinos. But table wine is really just a decent white or red that has no frills, pairs well with food, and is of moderate quality. Most table wine has an ABV of about 14% and is not overpowering in terms of flavor. Common table vinos or house wines like pinot noir, chardonnay, and shiraz are unassuming yet ideal for shared meals or with a light snack.
Since you can have table wine at home as well as out at a restaurant, frugal wine enthusiasts should be on the lookout for Yellow Tail Shiraz (average price of $6, 13.5% ABV) and Hectare Chardonnay ($3 to $5, 14% or higher ABV). For pinot noir, Thousand Lives Pinot Noir ($6 to $10, 14% ABV) also makes for an excellent at-home table wine. Shiraz and chardonnay that have a 15% ABV or higher are good options as well, including the Long Creek Wines Grenache Syrah Mourvèdre ($44, 15.98% ABV). There are also some Californian and Australian pinot noirs with a higher-than-average alcohol content available — however, the price tag is also high.
La Granja 360 Tempranillo
These particular vino varietals come from Spain and normally have an ABV of about 11.5% to 13%. The NV La Granja 360 Tempranillo ($4 to $10, 13% ABV) is one of the most affordable wines that you can find at most Trader Joe's. Best described as a medium-bodied wine with flavor notes of strawberry, raspberry, and cherry, La Granja 360 Tempranillo pairs well with just about anything and is quite a deal ranging from $3.99 to $12 per bottle (average price of $8, 13% ABV).
Other 360 La Granja wines include Rosado ($4 to $10, 13% ABV), Cava Brut (average price of $12, 11.5% to 12% ABV ), Verdejo Viura ($5 to $15, 12.5% ABV), and Tempranillo Garnacha ($5 to $10, 13.5% ABV) — these vinos will also not break the bank as they start at $4 and up. And even though these Spanish wines are all from the same region and winery or brand, there's no denying the fact that they are worth a try. Plus, at this price point, you can buy the whole lot and have your own private tasting in the comfort of your own home.
Sparkling wine
Although similar to Champagne, sparkling wine cannot be referred to as such. In fact, any bubbly that does not hail from the Champagne region in France is referred to as sparkling wine. But before you consider spending the extra cash on a bottle of Champagne, why not do yourself a favor and check out the sparkling vino section while shopping? Not only are sparkling wines often much cheaper than Champagne, but they also tend to have a rather amenable alcohol content, which generally ranges from 11.5% to 13.5%.
Often light, fruity, and semi-dry with floral notes, sparkling wine comes in countless varieties, from extra dry (also known as brut) to sweet. Many of us love a crisp and refreshing sip of bubbly, so just about every place you can think of will have their own sparkling vino. That said, the Campo Viejo Cava Brut Reserva ($7 to $20, 11.5% ABV) and Borrasca Blue Prosecco ($16 to $20, 12% ABV) both offer a nice buzz and have celebratory bubbles. Similarly, Diamant De Loire Crémant Brut ($14 to $20, 12.5% ABV) and various brands of sparkling wines are perfect for just about any occasion.
Vermouth
It may surprise you to see vermouth on this list, but if you're an avid wine lover, then you likely already know that vermouth is not a spirit but rather a fortified, aromatic wine. This popular cocktail ingredient is made from a blend of wine, brandy and some sweet and savory spices, come in two varieties — rosso sweet vermouth and dry vermouth. However, this wine also has a rosé, a dry, and an extra dry, but they are not as easy to find.
With an average ABV of 18% to 20%, vermouth will definitely get the job done. Gallo Vermouth Dry ($6 to $10, 16% ABV), Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth (average price of $10, 14% to 16% ABV), and Method Spirit Dry Vermouth NV ($20 to $30, 18% ABV) are lovely if you are interested in sipping this fortified wine. Unless you're a fan of dry varietals it's recommended that you opt for a red vermouth. Either way, be sure to add a garnish of lemon or orange and enjoy this wine that has been hiding in plain sight.
Rosé
Sometimes referred to as the pink wine, rosé is another refreshing and light vino. A true brainchild of winemakers, rosé is just wine that has mingled with red-skinned grapes for a few hours rather than several weeks it takes to create those deep, dark reds. You may notice that there is more than one type or style of rosé available. From different blends, colors, and flavors to brut, regular, and semi-sparkling, you definitely have your work cut out for you if you are looking for a rosé that speaks to you.
But if you are in the market for a moderately priced bottle with a higher-than-average ABV, then you may have less work to do here. Rosé wines all have a high alcohol content, ranging from light-bodied (under 12.5% ABV), medium-bodied (12.5 to 13.5% ABV), and full-bodied (13.5% ABV or higher). All you have to do is focus on the overall taste and price. Thankfully, most stores tend to have an affordable rosé selection that aren't too overwhelming to choose from. Try grabbing a bottle of The Pale Rosé by Sacha Lichine ($12 to $14, 12.5% ABV) or even La Bellevie Des Bois Rosé (average price of $7, 12% ABV) the next time you're at the store.
Red blend
Last but not least, there are red blends, with plenty of options under $30. Known for their bold flavors and soft finishes, you can never go wrong with a good blend. If you're not too sure what makes a wine a red blend, there's no need to worry. A red blend is simply vino that does not use any one specific grape varietal. Not only does this encompass many of the wines mentioned already, but it also means the options here are plentiful.
Of course, many wine labels clearly state whether or not something is a red blend. Thus, a couple of bottles to snag before they're all gone include Fifty Provinces Red Blend (average price of $5, 13% ABV), Eccentric Red Blend ($10 to $12, 14% ABV), and Cloud Break Red Blend Black Cloud ($10 to $20, 13.5% ABV). Ultimately, whether you're in the mood for a blend, Rosé, or any other kind of vino on the list, you truly do not have to go over budget when on the hunt for palate-pleasing, high-alcohol content wines.