The Expert-Approved Treats You Need To Complete The Perfect Holiday Cookie Tray

What's the most wonderful time of the year? The time for cookies, of course! There are plenty of wintertime flavors you can use to make the perfect holiday tray, and if you have any creative recipes of your own, McCormick is hosting a cookie contest with a grand prize of $10,000. From November 19 to December 8, 2024, home bakers can tag @McCormickSpice on Instagram to submit their video recipe entry. The brand isn't only giving away money, they're giving the gift of a limited-time Candy Cane Pretzel Bark Cookie you can purchase at Christina Tosi's Milk Bar locations.

Chowhound decided to speak with Christina Tosi — "Masterchef" guest judge, owner of Milk Bar, and renowned baker — herself. In the past, she's given expert tips on how to make chocolate chip cookies more exciting, and now the chef is back to level up your holiday cookie trays. She shared that small treats and spreads are a great way to fill in the space between cookies, and she even has her own peanut butter cup and fruit jam recipes from Bake Club.

Putting a classic spin on butter spreads was another recommendation. "Whipping softened butter with a herb or spice is an epic food gift addition," said Tosi. Some of her creative combinations included, "McCormick pumpkin pie spice + honey + butter = Pumpkin Pie Honey Butter," and, "McCormick ground cinnamon + light brown sugar + butter = Cinnamon Bun Butter."