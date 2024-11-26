The Expert-Approved Treats You Need To Complete The Perfect Holiday Cookie Tray
What's the most wonderful time of the year? The time for cookies, of course! There are plenty of wintertime flavors you can use to make the perfect holiday tray, and if you have any creative recipes of your own, McCormick is hosting a cookie contest with a grand prize of $10,000. From November 19 to December 8, 2024, home bakers can tag @McCormickSpice on Instagram to submit their video recipe entry. The brand isn't only giving away money, they're giving the gift of a limited-time Candy Cane Pretzel Bark Cookie you can purchase at Christina Tosi's Milk Bar locations.
Chowhound decided to speak with Christina Tosi — "Masterchef" guest judge, owner of Milk Bar, and renowned baker — herself. In the past, she's given expert tips on how to make chocolate chip cookies more exciting, and now the chef is back to level up your holiday cookie trays. She shared that small treats and spreads are a great way to fill in the space between cookies, and she even has her own peanut butter cup and fruit jam recipes from Bake Club.
Putting a classic spin on butter spreads was another recommendation. "Whipping softened butter with a herb or spice is an epic food gift addition," said Tosi. Some of her creative combinations included, "McCormick pumpkin pie spice + honey + butter = Pumpkin Pie Honey Butter," and, "McCormick ground cinnamon + light brown sugar + butter = Cinnamon Bun Butter."
Bringing together the best holiday cookie tray
Part of what makes the holidays so special are the ingredients we can look forward to — peppermint, vanilla, cinnamon, and pumpkin are stars of the season. You can incorporate these sweet and spicy flavors into rum cocktails or use them to put a spicy spin on the mimosa. Sparkling or carbonated drinks like ginger ale and Sanpellegrino will delight guests who want alcohol-free options alongside their sweet treats. You can dip cookies in milk and coffee beverages, and there are some unexpected snacks that pair with Christina Tosi's butter and jam ideas.
Offering guests refreshing and acidic fruits like cranberries, apple slices, and orange slices will balance the richness of baked goods and spreads. Try dark chocolate-covered pretzels for a little bit of bitterness and salt to break up the sweetness. Chef Tosi's advice for homemade whipped cream can make a great topping for some of these desserts as well — imagine dipping some chocolate and caramel-coated snacks in that fluffy confection. Snacks are supplemental, but cookies are here to steal the show.