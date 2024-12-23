How to reheat fried fish in an air fryer

Whether it's pan-fried potato chip-crusted cod or a beer-battered Baja fish taco bowl, fried fish possesses that unique combination of an irresistibly crispy crust and flaky, moist interior. While many people adore this coastal treat, fried fish is sadly ephemeral. It's a dish to be enjoyed while standing on a dock in Half Moon Bay, California or a seaside resort in Brighton, England. Problems arise when your eyes are bigger than your stomach — and even well-packaged leftovers become soggy shadows of their former selves while sitting in the fridge.

Reheating fried fish in the microwave or conventional oven will only lead to hot, soggy fish. But reheating it in an air fryer will bring it back to its former crispy, crunchy self. To get it right, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Clare Andrews, the U.K.'s No. 1 air fryer expert, presenter and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals." She says, "Air fryers are a great option for reheating fried fish because they use rapid air circulation to cook food evenly and retain moisture. They will also make the batter crispy again, unlike reheating in a microwave."