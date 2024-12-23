How To Reheat Fried Fish In An Air Fryer
Whether it's pan-fried potato chip-crusted cod or a beer-battered Baja fish taco bowl, fried fish possesses that unique combination of an irresistibly crispy crust and flaky, moist interior. While many people adore this coastal treat, fried fish is sadly ephemeral. It's a dish to be enjoyed while standing on a dock in Half Moon Bay, California or a seaside resort in Brighton, England. Problems arise when your eyes are bigger than your stomach — and even well-packaged leftovers become soggy shadows of their former selves while sitting in the fridge.
Reheating fried fish in the microwave or conventional oven will only lead to hot, soggy fish. But reheating it in an air fryer will bring it back to its former crispy, crunchy self. To get it right, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Clare Andrews, the U.K.'s No. 1 air fryer expert, presenter and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals." She says, "Air fryers are a great option for reheating fried fish because they use rapid air circulation to cook food evenly and retain moisture. They will also make the batter crispy again, unlike reheating in a microwave."
How to reheat fried fish in an air fryer
So how do air fryers get food so crispy? Essentially functioning as countertop convection ovens, air fryers contain high speed fans that quickly circulate the heat, effectively cooking food from all angles. In the same way air fryers can almost magically crisp french fries or egg rolls, they can return leftover fried fish to its former hot and crispy glory. But you can't just toss it in the basket and cross your fingers. "I would make sure each piece is in a single layer and flip half way through reheating," explains Clare Andrews. "Some air fryer models have a reheat function which has a pre-set time, which makes it even easier to reheat your fish."
The next time you're left with remnants of a belly-bursting order of fish and chips at the local pub, or your kid couldn't finish their McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich, all it takes is a short ride in the air fryer to make your meal hot and crispy once again. It's also a snap to add your own homemade potatoes that taste deep-fried as a side for leftover fried fish, and even whip up a few air fryer hand pies for dessert.