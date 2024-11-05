Cook Hand Pies In Your Air Fryer For Easy Desserts Any Time

Whether sweet or savory, there are few things more tempting than pie. Warm, flavorful fillings surrounded by a blanket of flaky, buttery pie crust are certainly hard to resist. However, making a whole pie can be time-consuming and even wasteful if you don't eat it all in a hurry. Enter the puff pastry. Not only does this premade pastry endorsed by Prue Leith allow you to make individual servings of your favorite pies, it also bakes to crisp, golden perfection in the air fryer.

The best part is that you can make these hand pies ahead of time, freeze them, and then pop one or two in your air fryer for a quick dessert. The process is fairly straightforward — simply roll out and cut two sheets of puff pastry into large rectangles, sandwich your favorite filling between pairs of the rectangles, and crimp the edges closed. You'll also want to cut some steam vents into the top crust.

At this point, your pies are ready to be air fried or frozen for later. To air fry right away, preheat your lined air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook your hand pies for about 9 minutes. To freeze them, place them on a cookie sheet in the freezer for 30 minutes, then move them to freezer bags to store. When you're ready to eat them, cook in your air fryer at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes to ensure they're warmed all the way through.