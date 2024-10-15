The Unique Tool Prue Leith Uses When Making Scrambled Eggs

Novelist, restaurateur, educator, and television personality, Dame Prue Leith is no stranger to hard work, but that doesn't mean she's opposed to taking the easy way out when necessary. An avid cook in both her personal and professional life, Leith isn't averse to short cuts, such as using a blender to make tender and moist scrambled eggs. It's one of dozens of kitchen tricks the octogenarian superstar revealed in her latest cookbook, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom: Really Good Food Without the Fuss."

Titled after a quote from Shirley Conran's bestseller "Superwoman," Leith's new cookbook encourages home cooks to take whatever shortcuts needed without sacrificing quality or flavor, as is evidenced by her scrambled egg hack. Her easy method involves blitzing milk and eggs in a blender, resulting in a more tender, silkier scramble without having to stand over the stove and stir like mad, a technique preferred by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.