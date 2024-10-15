The Unique Tool Prue Leith Uses When Making Scrambled Eggs
Novelist, restaurateur, educator, and television personality, Dame Prue Leith is no stranger to hard work, but that doesn't mean she's opposed to taking the easy way out when necessary. An avid cook in both her personal and professional life, Leith isn't averse to short cuts, such as using a blender to make tender and moist scrambled eggs. It's one of dozens of kitchen tricks the octogenarian superstar revealed in her latest cookbook, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom: Really Good Food Without the Fuss."
Titled after a quote from Shirley Conran's bestseller "Superwoman," Leith's new cookbook encourages home cooks to take whatever shortcuts needed without sacrificing quality or flavor, as is evidenced by her scrambled egg hack. Her easy method involves blitzing milk and eggs in a blender, resulting in a more tender, silkier scramble without having to stand over the stove and stir like mad, a technique preferred by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
Using a blender to scramble eggs
Unless you're a wiz with a whisk and possess great upper body strength, blending eggs by hand for a scramble can be an onerous task. As anyone who's had a white-streaked scramble can attest, the white and yolk of the egg harden at different temperatures and ultimately cook unevenly if the eggs haven't been whisked together completely.
Using a blender to whip the eggs, as Dame Prue so wisely suggests, is not only a quick and simple solution to fully mix everything together, but it also adds a lot of air which makes for a lighter, fluffier scramble. Be sure to use plenty of butter while cooking and take the eggs off the heat while they're still wet. Then, season with salt and pepper and serve your eggs on a warm piece of buttered toast. Whether or not you follow Leith's recommendation and add a thin layer of marmite on your toast and a few arugula leaves is entirely up to you.