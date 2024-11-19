Your Blender Probably Isn't As Clean As You Think It Is

Blenders are found in almost every kitchen, where they're used for whipping up smoothies, making purees, or mixing ingredients together. However, if they're not cleaned properly, they can also be breeding grounds for bacteria — and even bugs. This is, unfortunately, what TikToker @NikiDetrich found out when she went to use her blender only to discover maggots infesting it.

In her video, Detrich explains that she usually rinsed out her blender with hot water immediately after using it and only cleaned it with soap every three uses or so. Now, this is certainly a mistake that's easy to make. After all, it looks clean after a rinse and hot water should remove any germs, right? Yeah, no. When they're not cleaned properly, blenders can be downright nasty. In fact, they can be among one of the dirtiest things in your kitchen!

The National Sanitation Foundation conducted a study on many kitchen appliances in 2013 and found mold, yeast, E. coli, and Salmonella on blender gaskets — the rubber rings that form a seal below the pitcher (and the same area where Detrich discovered her unwelcomed pests). Ultimately, the study proved blenders can be extremely dangerous when cleaned improperly, and it's something people should start taking seriously. Blenders are definitely not something you can rinse and forget about unless, of course, you want your next superfood smoothie to contain some extra protein and a dash of food poisoning. Thankfully, cleaning a blender properly is much easier than you'd think.