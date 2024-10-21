Here's How The Temperature Of Your Oven Will Affect Your Cookies

Making cookies can be a joyful journey, especially if you focus on the sweet outcome. But while you may take flavor inspiration from pro bakers to make your chocolate chip cookies taste more exciting, it's important to nail the texture, too — and on that front, there's much to consider.

Even the most practiced home baker knows every detail counts when it comes to cookies, whether you're working with classics or branching out with newer takes like chewy coconut chocolate chip or salted caramel-stuffed white chocolate chip. And while ingredients do play a part in consistency, another factor isn't about what you put in your dough but rather what temperature you set your oven to for baking.

If you've worked with a lot of recipes, you may have wondered why there's such a broad range of recommended temperatures, sometimes starting around 300 and swinging more than 100 degrees all the way up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. And while it may seem arbitrary, there's no doubt that this consideration makes a difference to your cookies' look and feel — so what's the science at play here?