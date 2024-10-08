'We Proudly Serve Starbucks' Locations Aren't What They Seem

All around the world, Starbucks is synonymous with coffee and breakfast. Since the company's humble beginnings in Seattle in 1971, the coffee powerhouse has extended its reach to all corners of the globe, in stores big and small. Today, it is commonplace to find Starbucks products everywhere, with some locations brandishing a sign that says "We Proudly Serve Starbucks."

But what does this phrase actually mean? The truth is that these locations are not actually corporate or licensed Starbucks stores. While these locations may carry a variety of Starbucks products for purchase and sport similar branding, they likely do not have the full extent of items or services that would be available at a licensed Starbucks cafe.

This does not mean that "We Proudly Serve Starbucks" locations should be avoided. If all you need is a quick coffee fix, these locations will likely carry the standard, most popular baked goods and handcrafted Starbucks drinks. There just may be certain limitations to these locations, which can range anywhere from not serving certain drinks to certain menu ordering hacks not being applicable.