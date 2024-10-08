'We Proudly Serve Starbucks' Locations Aren't What They Seem
All around the world, Starbucks is synonymous with coffee and breakfast. Since the company's humble beginnings in Seattle in 1971, the coffee powerhouse has extended its reach to all corners of the globe, in stores big and small. Today, it is commonplace to find Starbucks products everywhere, with some locations brandishing a sign that says "We Proudly Serve Starbucks."
But what does this phrase actually mean? The truth is that these locations are not actually corporate or licensed Starbucks stores. While these locations may carry a variety of Starbucks products for purchase and sport similar branding, they likely do not have the full extent of items or services that would be available at a licensed Starbucks cafe.
This does not mean that "We Proudly Serve Starbucks" locations should be avoided. If all you need is a quick coffee fix, these locations will likely carry the standard, most popular baked goods and handcrafted Starbucks drinks. There just may be certain limitations to these locations, which can range anywhere from not serving certain drinks to certain menu ordering hacks not being applicable.
What is a We Proudly Serve Starbucks location?
The exact differences between a "We Proudly Serve Starbucks" location and an officially licensed Starbucks store will vary from location to location. What the "We Proudly Serve Starbucks" program means is that locations that are independent of the Starbucks company can have the opportunity to carry and serve certain licensed products. The idea here is to give sales a boost by featuring the internationally recognized branding of Starbucks.
There are several ways that "We Proudly Serve Starbucks" locations can capitalize on the success and popularity of Starbucks. This can range anywhere from having Starbucks drinks on the menu, including blended and handcrafted drinks, to having self-serve kiosks set up that customers can use. Essentially, these locations can purchase certain supplies from Starbucks and have the right to sell and advertise these products.
"We Proudly Sell Starbucks" locations may also have their own separate prices and menu items that are not the same as those of a licensed Starbucks cafe (and hopefully they don't bother stocking Starbucks' worst menu items). Some places may even have their own variations when it comes to the process of making the drinks themselves. Customers have also noted that these locations have other limitations beyond the actual products served, such as not allowing the usage of Starbucks cards.