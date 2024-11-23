How Many Ice Cream Flavors Does Baskin-Robbins Actually Have?

With nearly 80 years in business and 8,000 locations, it's pretty safe to say Baskin-Robbins is one of the largest, well-known ice cream chains in the world. The popular ice cream parlor was originally founded in 1945 by brothers-in-law Irvine Robbins and Burton Baskin in Southern California. As the company grew, they created their famous slogan "31 flavors," because as they saw it, people deserved to enjoy a different ice cream flavor every day of the month. But over the years, the flavors Baskin-Robbins have swelled far beyond their original number.

At the outset, Baskin-Robbins' notable 31 included flavors such as Burgundy Cherry, Green Mint Stick, Maple Nut, and Pineapple Sherbet. Although it may not be true today, founders Irvine and Burton believed customers should be able to try all the available flavors at no charge. It was this mindset that led to Baskin-Robbins iconic pink spoon. Today, the multi-million dollar franchise, owned by Inspire Brands, boasts a rotating list of over 1,400 flavors. And while you may have tried many, it would be a Herculean task to try them all.