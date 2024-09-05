2 Easy Swaps If You Can't Find Corn Husks Or Banana Leaves For Tamales

Tamales are one of the great pillars of Mexican cuisine, but one that Americans have always seemed a bit behind the curve on. For decades, most of us only knew canned tamales, but they've mostly gone the way of canned foods no one eats anymore. With the number of Mexican restaurants in the United States growing rapidly, more people are experiencing authentic Mexican cuisine, and there's a lot to explore. Per the Los Angeles Times, there are over 500 varieties of tamales in Mexican cuisine alone.

Rick Martínez, author of the cookbook Mi Cocina, has sampled many of these varieties in his extensive travels throughout Mexico, and he wants people all over the world to embrace a wider perspective on Mexican cuisine. Making tamales at home is a terrific, hands-on way to do this, but the customary choices for wrapping tamales — corn husks and banana leaves — aren't exactly staples in many American homes.

Fortunately, you could substitute these choices for either parchment paper or collard greens. Though neither is traditional for wrapping tamales, they offer a last-minute solution if you can't find corn husks or banana leaves at any of your local stores. Of these two substitutes, Martínez has a clear preference.

