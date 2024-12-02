What Does A Traditional French Christmas Meal Consist Of?
With December just around the corner, families all over the world will soon be prepping for all kinds of holiday feasts. Thoughts of tables decorated with family-favorite dishes and warm drinks that beat even the coldest of winters will soon be weighing heavily on the mind. Everyone does holiday dinner a little differently, but few do it as decadently as the French.
In true French fashion, a Christmas meal is a multi-course feast for the senses. A traditional French Christmas meal will start with Champagne and amuse bouches, followed by light appetizers. The main course will then take center stage, which typically comes in the form of a turkey, which is then followed up by cheese, salad, and finally — a rich dessert.
The exact dishes for each course are more open to interpretation, but generally speaking, a traditional French Christmas will follow this playbook. Due to the fact that the choice of dishes is really up to the individual, many French families will plan their Christmas dinner in advance. The result is a beautiful and delicious spread that truly celebrates the season.
Ideas for a traditional French Christmas dinner
To kick things off, a glass of bubbly is a must. You don't have to go all out on price either, as Champagne can be found at Costco and other less expensive grocery stores. Pair the drinks with amuse bouches, such as little tarts, canapés, or smoked salmon. The goal is to keep it light and small, as there are several courses coming.
After that, slightly larger appetizers such as foie gras, salmon tartare, or escargot can be served. This is also the time where soups — such as Julia Child's three-ingredient potato soup — can be eaten. The spotlight will then fall on the main course, which is traditionally a roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing and roasted potatoes.
The main course is followed by a brief intermission consisting of cheese and salad. Finally, it is time for dessert, which typically includes a Bûche de Noël, or yule log as it is commonly known outside of France. Last but not least, the meal ends with a variety of small sweets and digestifs, such as truffles or pieces of fruit, along with a little cognac.