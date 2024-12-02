What Does A Traditional French Christmas Meal Consist Of?

With December just around the corner, families all over the world will soon be prepping for all kinds of holiday feasts. Thoughts of tables decorated with family-favorite dishes and warm drinks that beat even the coldest of winters will soon be weighing heavily on the mind. Everyone does holiday dinner a little differently, but few do it as decadently as the French.

In true French fashion, a Christmas meal is a multi-course feast for the senses. A traditional French Christmas meal will start with Champagne and amuse bouches, followed by light appetizers. The main course will then take center stage, which typically comes in the form of a turkey, which is then followed up by cheese, salad, and finally — a rich dessert.

The exact dishes for each course are more open to interpretation, but generally speaking, a traditional French Christmas will follow this playbook. Due to the fact that the choice of dishes is really up to the individual, many French families will plan their Christmas dinner in advance. The result is a beautiful and delicious spread that truly celebrates the season.