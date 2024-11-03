The Murky Origins Of Lutefisk Fish

Both Norway and Sweden have tried to claim that it was their country that invented lutefisk. However, to this day, the precise origin of lutefisk is still not fully known. There are several widely spread legends of how lutefisk came to be, including tales of Vikings hanging cod to dry on racks only to the racks burned during an attack, resulting in smoked and dried fish that was discovered months later.

Other legends claim that lutefisk came about during a poison attempt, hence the inclusion of lye in the dish. The attempt was thwarted as the Vikings loved the fish and lutefisk was born. This specific legend is often disputed as the claims that St. Patrick was the one who tried to poison the Vikings ... however, this requires overlooking the problematic fact that St. Patrick was alive centuries before the Vikings ever came into contact with Ireland.

Regardless of if you believe the legends or not, what is known for sure is that lutefisk does hail from Scandinavia and is typically enjoyed as a holiday meal during the winter months. As for how it ended up in America, the answer is simple: Scandinavian immigrants and their descendants settled down in the Midwest, bringing their cultures and cuisines with them. As a result, lutefisk remains a popular Christmas tradition in America, to the point that the dish is more widely consumed here than in Europe.