8 Beer Drinking Traditions From Around The World

Bonding over a beverage with friends, family, and even colleagues isn't a concept that's unique to just one part of the world. It's a common form of connection for people in thousands of cities in countless countries. One refreshment that seems to be at the core of this communal activity is beer, with its bitter yet sweet flavor and pleasantly roasted scent. But it's not just a beer's characteristics that people consume it for; it's also the cultural customs surrounding drinking it.

Whether it's lager or ale, Pilsner or Porter, beer is a drink that can be found in glasses from continent to continent. It brings people together, not just in the warm, fuzzy feelings its effects bring about but also in the traditions drinking beer together is so often rooted. In exploring these, you'll find that the way beer is enjoyed varies widely depending on what country you find yourself in, from a full 24 hours of drinking in America to more eye contact than you might be used to in the Czech Republic.