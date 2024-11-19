When Drinking Ale, The Glass You Use Matters

Different types of beers are served up in specific glasses – why? A tall pint glass tends to be the most common vessel, but there are also short steins, large and petite tulips, and oval-shaped goblets. Is there a reason behind it, or is it simply based off of what glassware the bar has on hand? This might be the case in some places — but glass styles serve various purposes. Ales, one of the largest categories of beer, shouldn't only be showcased in the standard pint glass.

For starters, what exactly is an ale? These beers are defined by the type of yeast used, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, and this beer category includes both light and dark beers, encompassing pale ales, American ales, IPAs, wheat beers, goses — which are sour wheat beers — and even stouts. Because there are so many types of ale, it doesn't make sense to buy a glass for each style, but rather select a glassware that can work for many different types.

A more elevated style of glassware that works universally for many styles of ales and other beers is a tulip shape with a stem and curved lip. One of the most popular choices is the Nucleated Teku 3.0 Stemmed Beer Glass, which is commonly spotted at craft beer bars. Similar is a thistle-shaped glass, which is essentially an elongated tulip glass, popular for Scottish ales. With these curved lips and smaller openings, the aroma is more concentrated, allowing the drinker to fully experience what the beer has to offer.