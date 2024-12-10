How Often Do Most Grocery Stores Restock Food?

Few things are as frustrating as heading to the grocery store only to discover what you need isn't in stock. When this happens, your first question is probably, "When will the store restock?" While we'd love to give you an exact date and time you can count on, restocking depends on a few key things, like size and delivery schedule.

Bigger grocery store chains are likely to restock more frequently, with multiple deliveries each week, especially if they're located in busy cities that serve a lot of people. Rural stores that serve a lower population density may have fewer deliveries. Restocking shelves at most large stores takes place overnight or early morning before the store opens, so there's no worry about blocking aisles for customers. Shelves are still stocked throughout the day, but not at the same rate as overnight. The exception are smaller grocers that aren't part of a larger chain. These local shops often stock when possible or as needed, because their smaller size makes an overnight crew impractical.

In terms of when stores receive shipments, that varies between them and can change throughout the year. For example, around Christmas, grocers will receive larger more frequent shipments of holiday foods like hams and turkey because that's what's in demand. Unfortunately, while we know the best times to shop at Aldi for deliveries, most other big-name stores vary by location. So, if you want to know exactly when your local store gets new stock, don't hesitate to ask staff.