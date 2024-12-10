How Often Do Most Grocery Stores Restock Food?
Few things are as frustrating as heading to the grocery store only to discover what you need isn't in stock. When this happens, your first question is probably, "When will the store restock?" While we'd love to give you an exact date and time you can count on, restocking depends on a few key things, like size and delivery schedule.
Bigger grocery store chains are likely to restock more frequently, with multiple deliveries each week, especially if they're located in busy cities that serve a lot of people. Rural stores that serve a lower population density may have fewer deliveries. Restocking shelves at most large stores takes place overnight or early morning before the store opens, so there's no worry about blocking aisles for customers. Shelves are still stocked throughout the day, but not at the same rate as overnight. The exception are smaller grocers that aren't part of a larger chain. These local shops often stock when possible or as needed, because their smaller size makes an overnight crew impractical.
In terms of when stores receive shipments, that varies between them and can change throughout the year. For example, around Christmas, grocers will receive larger more frequent shipments of holiday foods like hams and turkey because that's what's in demand. Unfortunately, while we know the best times to shop at Aldi for deliveries, most other big-name stores vary by location. So, if you want to know exactly when your local store gets new stock, don't hesitate to ask staff.
When you should shop after a grocer restocks
Just knowing when a grocery store restocks might not be enough to get the things you need, because you also have to factor in timing. For instance, the worst time of the day to buy produce should be considered if you need something from that department. Similarly, Saturday is the worst day to grocery shop, even if everything is freshly stocked, because you'll be contending with a lot more people, especially later in the day.
Typically, the best time to shop at any grocery store is in the morning during the week. Products have just been restocked by the night or morning crew, and crowds haven't had a chance to pick over everything yet. This is especially true for produce, as the fresh stock has just been put out. The later you go, the higher the chance of being stuck with the produce items everyone else has already passed up. Likewise, shopping in the morning is your best bet to get the freshest perishables like milk or meat. Just make sure to grab items from the back, as they'll be the freshest thanks to the first-in-first-out stocking method.
Dry goods are less likely to get picked over if you don't shop for them in the morning, but it will depend on what you're after and the time of year. For example, if it's close to Thanksgiving and you really need stuffing mix, shopping early can ensure you get the high-demand item.