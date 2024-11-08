The Best Time To Shop At Aldi For Grocery Store Success
Aldi is known for its great deals and unique selection of goods, which change every week. If you're looking for affordable groceries and treats you never knew you needed, there's no better store to shop at. However, because Aldi is so popular, if you don't know the best time to go, you can often miss out on the best selections, and you'll have to settle for picked-over produce or dwindling Aldi Finds. Fortunately, you no longer have to play the guessing game when planning your shopping trips because we've figured out the best time to head to Aldi: Wednesdays.
As it turns out, Wednesday is when you should plan your Aldi shopping trip for a few notable reasons. Firstly, Aldi Finds are released every Wednesday at most stores, so if you're a sucker for these unique items, you can get them while they're hot. Secondly, because new items are coming in, last week's Finds will be discounted, so you may be able to find an old favorite for even less. Aldi Finds are released on Wednesdays because that is the day their new weekly ad begins. This means you can grab new items and great deals before other shoppers later in the week. That said, this can vary by location, as a few Aldi stores will release their Finds on Sunday. If you're unsure, you can check the date of your local Aldi ad or ask someone at your store.
Keep in mind that Wednesday mornings can be busy due to dedicated shoppers all trying to grab new Finds or the latest ad deals. So, if you're not keen on the rush, shopping closer to closing can help, as stores are often quieter then.
The absolute worst times to shop at Aldi
If Wednesday is the best day to shop at Aldi, Saturdays and Tuesdays are the worst, but for different reasons. According to Drive Research, Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. are the most popular times for folks to go grocery shopping. Unfortunately, this also means Aldi will be packed(as will Costco), and navigating the store and trying to get everything you want can be a nightmare. Moreover, if you go later in the day to avoid the crowds, you'll likely encounter less product because the Saturday rush has come and gone.
On the other hand, Tuesdays will be much more chill, but it's also a day before restocking, meaning there may be fewer items on the shelves to choose from. However, some busy Aldi locations can get deliveries daily, while others may only get two or three per week. It's always a good idea to ask your local store when they get new deliveries, aside from Wednesday, so you can plan accordingly.
Now, if you can't get to Aldi on Wednesday or want to avoid weekend crowds, there are some workarounds. For instance, the Aldi app gives users a preview of upcoming Finds and ads so you can get an idea of what you want ahead of time. Many Aldi locations also have delivery and pick-up options customers can take advantage of. So, if you can't shop on Wednesday yourself, you could always make an order and pick it up later so you don't miss out on anything and avoid weekend crowds!