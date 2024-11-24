What Are The Best And Worst Days To Shop At Trader Joe's?
There's a reason Trader Joe's has such a dedicated fan base. The stores are designed to be accessible and affordable, and carry a variety of intriguing products you can't find anywhere else, along with fresh produce and inexpensive alcohol. But such popularity can come at a price. Pop in randomly for your first visit, and you may become overwhelmed with the crowds, both in the parking lot and at the registers.
Surely, there are better and worse times to try and explore the aisles of Trader Joe's and snag the coolest items. In fact, knowing the best time to shop is one of those Trader Joe's secrets you wish you'd known from the beginning. Arriving in the early mornings during the first half of the week is probably your best bet, as weekends are typically very busy. While that may seem obvious, it's still useful to understand what the best and worst shopping times are, and why they might be the case.
Monday or Tuesday at 9 a.m. is your best bet
Avoiding the weekends is a good rule of thumb at any grocery store. People are typically out buying food for tailgating parties, family dinners, and the week's fridge and pantry restock. In fact, according to Drive Research's 2024 data, Saturday from 10 a.m. to almost 2 p.m. is when most people go grocery shopping. NC Solutions, a strategic marketing firm, reports that Sunday was the busiest shopping day prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the company's research, Friday became second busiest, and Sunday third, while Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday were, and still are, similarly light shopping days in terms of traffic.
With regard to Trader Joe's, it seems the general shopping data is supported anecdotally as well. Experienced shoppers on social media platforms like Reddit and Facebook generally prefer shopping during early mornings (even getting there just before opening) on Mondays and Tuesdays for fewer crowds. Shopping experts generally suggest both weekday mornings and evenings as quiet times at the popular retailer, while weekends between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. are the busiest shopping times. Basically, your odds of enjoying a peaceful shopping trip are best on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (and maybe Thursday). You may want to skip visiting Trader Joe's any time on Saturday or Sunday, though.
It's not just the crowds
Shopping early morning during the weekdays has added benefits beyond avoiding the crowds. Trader Joe's is known for its stocking strategies involving daily limited stock orders and deliveries. There aren't surplus pallets of inventory in the back. What you see, each day, is what you get. According to Trader Joe's official website, the retailer puts an emphasis on local and seasonal produce and other products, and introduces new products weekly and removes underselling items. It's one reason the fall 2024 limited-time items are in such high demand. Shopping on weekday mornings, especially Mondays through Wednesdays, ensures you're there when new and limited inventory is delivered and immediately stocked, while facing much less competition from the crowds.
Additionally, shopping at quieter times means you have more access to Trader Joe's employees, who are less likely to be doing a million things at once. This has two advantages. First, they have time to tell you more about things like employee picks, special items in the freezer aisles, or what's in the New Items display that you should check out. Second, they can help you indulge in the store's try-before-you-buy policy (a great way to sample and snag Trader Joe's in-demand items), which allows employees to open a package of cookies or Snacky Clusters to let you find out if you like them. You're probably not going to get that kind of service on a hectic Saturday afternoon, no matter how much the staff would like to help, so it's worth timing your Trader Joe's trip accordingly.