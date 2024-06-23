The Part Of The Pig Bacon Comes From Is Different In The US And UK

As far as breakfast dishes go, there is perhaps no food more beloved than bacon. Across the globe, the salted, cured cut of pork has proven to be a crowd pleaser. But not all bacon is made the same. Depending on where you are in the world, the word bacon can actually refer to several different cuts of pork. If you order bacon in the United States, for example, you will be served a plate of fat streaked bacon. This bacon comes from the belly of the pig exclusively, and is also known as American bacon. Meanwhile, bacon in the United Kingdom lacks that distinct, fat streaked consistency, instead taking a more rounded, tear drop like shape. British bacon, unlike American bacon, comes from the back of the pig, and is much leaner than American bacon, with only a rim of fat around the edge.

This is not to say that you can't find pork belly bacon (not to be confused with pork belly) in the UK. However, it isn't a breakfast staple as it is in the United States. Rather, pork belly bacon is often reserved for hors d'oeuvres and other dishes that use the meat as a highlight rather than a staple. Conversely, you can find UK style back bacon in the U.S. as well, but you'd be hard pressed to find it if you're looking for it under the bacon label. Only bacon produced from the belly of the pig can be labeled as bacon in the U.S.