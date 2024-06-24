Tom Colicchio's Pro Tip For Extra Creamy Scrambled Eggs Without Dairy
Fluffy and filling, delicious scrambled eggs are a breakfast staple, but their popularity — and relative simplicity to make — hasn't stopped them from falling victim to some serious culinary sins, including the one that might just top them all: a dry, rubbery, and overcooked scramble. Never fear, however, because Chef Tom Colicchio is here to save us (or at the very least, our eggs). The "Top Chef" host has revealed his fail-safe tip for making the most luscious scrambled eggs without dairy that you'll ever taste, and it's simpler than you might think.
In a video for Business Insider where he discusses different egg-scrambling methods, Colicchio says that the best way to create an extra creamy version of the dish — or what he likes to call "the creamy scrambles" — is to whisk, whisk, whisk ... and then whisk some more. And that's not all: He says you should switch out your pan (the preferred scrambled egg cooking implement of choice) for another piece of everyday kitchen equipment — a pot. "So you take a whisk and really vigorously whisk the eggs until it gets really airy, and then that goes into a pot, not a saute pan, but a pot. I use one with sloped sides," he explains. How long should you go for? "Just keep whisking it, almost like you're making hollandaise. And then at a certain point, when it starts to cook, then the spatula and then start folding it and it's really, really light and fluffy," Colicchio says.
Why Tom Colicchio's creamy scrambled eggs are a winner
Tom Colicchio's creamy scrambled eggs should be on high rotation in your household for a number of reasons. Aside from their obvious deliciousness, the method itself is so straightforward it's almost unbelievable, and uses equipment that even the most basic home cooks will likely already have on hand.
Perhaps most surprising of all, though — considering Colicchio's status as a celebrity chef accustomed to working with the best ingredients — is the fact that you don't need any extras at all to achieve this restaurant-quality scramble. This is especially pertinent, given that the creaminess of scrambled eggs is usually achieved by incorporating dairy products like milk, cream, or cheese (chefs like Bobby Flay and Gordon Ramsay even use crème fraiche).
Here, the creaminess comes from the fact that the eggs have been whisked thoroughly before and during the cooking process (whisking introduces air into the mixture, creating the creamy, silky curds that all scramble aspires to). As for how to enjoy these "creamy scrambles," that's totally up to you — but there are all kinds of ways to remix scrambled eggs for breakfast.