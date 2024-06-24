Tom Colicchio's Pro Tip For Extra Creamy Scrambled Eggs Without Dairy

Fluffy and filling, delicious scrambled eggs are a breakfast staple, but their popularity — and relative simplicity to make — hasn't stopped them from falling victim to some serious culinary sins, including the one that might just top them all: a dry, rubbery, and overcooked scramble. Never fear, however, because Chef Tom Colicchio is here to save us (or at the very least, our eggs). The "Top Chef" host has revealed his fail-safe tip for making the most luscious scrambled eggs without dairy that you'll ever taste, and it's simpler than you might think.

Advertisement

In a video for Business Insider where he discusses different egg-scrambling methods, Colicchio says that the best way to create an extra creamy version of the dish — or what he likes to call "the creamy scrambles" — is to whisk, whisk, whisk ... and then whisk some more. And that's not all: He says you should switch out your pan (the preferred scrambled egg cooking implement of choice) for another piece of everyday kitchen equipment — a pot. "So you take a whisk and really vigorously whisk the eggs until it gets really airy, and then that goes into a pot, not a saute pan, but a pot. I use one with sloped sides," he explains. How long should you go for? "Just keep whisking it, almost like you're making hollandaise. And then at a certain point, when it starts to cook, then the spatula and then start folding it and it's really, really light and fluffy," Colicchio says.

Advertisement