Ree Drummond's Plastic Bag Hack For Effortlessly Moist Omelets
Leave it to Ree Drummond to prove that she doesn't need an expensive egg pan to make a perfectly moist omelet. Instead, she need only gather her ingredients, a pot of boiling water, and a simple zip-top bag. And in case you're wondering, no, she doesn't boil the omelet to make it so tender and moist, at least, not directly. Instead, the zip-top bag and the hot water work in tandem to cook the omelet. She demonstrated how she does it on her Food Network show, "The Pioneer Woman."
Drummond cracks three eggs into a baggie and skips the scrambling bowl by mixing the eggs with a fork right in the bag. She drops in the omelet fillings of her choice, like tomato, green onion, cheese, mushrooms, and an assortment of spices and seasonings. When she closes the bag, she crucially takes the time to push out the extra air so the eggs cook evenly. Only then does she place the baggie into the boiling water. (It takes about 15 minutes for the omelet to solidify.)
If you'd like to try the Pioneer Woman's omelet tip at home, Drummond has a couple of suggestions. First, use a zip-top bag that has been given the green light for hot water use. The zippers on freezer bags are usually sturdier and can withstand hot water for longer. Second, use whatever veggies you have on hand — it doesn't have to be complicated to taste great. Even a plain cheese omelet would work.
The advantages of Ree Drummond's plastic bag omelet hack
There are some obvious benefits to Ree Drummond's convenient omelet technique. To start with, clean-up is way easier. When you make an omelet the traditional way, there's always a chance that you'll be scrubbing fried eggs off the bottom of the skillet, even if it's non-stick. This method automatically requires less labor-intensive clean-up. Everything — the chopping board, the knife, the mixing fork, the cooking pot, and the plate — cleans up with dish soap and a light rinse of water.
Additionally, as some of the video's commenters have noted, this method is great to try if you need to prep breakfast the night before. In this case, the bag gets filled with all the omelet's fixings and put into the fridge until morning. Then, it's just a matter of boiling the water and dropping the bag into it to cook the eggs.
Finally, it offers an interesting take on cooking for a crowd. Basically, you'd set up an omelet bar with items like crispy potatoes, chopped onions, diced red, yellow, and green peppers, shredded cheese, mushrooms, bacon bits, sausage, and the egg mix, of course. Each person at the party receives their own zip-top bag and stuffs it with their ingredients of choice before taking a turn at the cooking pot. Doing this ensures that clean-up is easy and the party's hosts aren't stuck at the stove doing all of the cooking while the shindig is in full swing.