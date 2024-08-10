Ree Drummond's Plastic Bag Hack For Effortlessly Moist Omelets

Leave it to Ree Drummond to prove that she doesn't need an expensive egg pan to make a perfectly moist omelet. Instead, she need only gather her ingredients, a pot of boiling water, and a simple zip-top bag. And in case you're wondering, no, she doesn't boil the omelet to make it so tender and moist, at least, not directly. Instead, the zip-top bag and the hot water work in tandem to cook the omelet. She demonstrated how she does it on her Food Network show, "The Pioneer Woman."

Drummond cracks three eggs into a baggie and skips the scrambling bowl by mixing the eggs with a fork right in the bag. She drops in the omelet fillings of her choice, like tomato, green onion, cheese, mushrooms, and an assortment of spices and seasonings. When she closes the bag, she crucially takes the time to push out the extra air so the eggs cook evenly. Only then does she place the baggie into the boiling water. (It takes about 15 minutes for the omelet to solidify.)

If you'd like to try the Pioneer Woman's omelet tip at home, Drummond has a couple of suggestions. First, use a zip-top bag that has been given the green light for hot water use. The zippers on freezer bags are usually sturdier and can withstand hot water for longer. Second, use whatever veggies you have on hand — it doesn't have to be complicated to taste great. Even a plain cheese omelet would work.

