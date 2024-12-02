The Frozen Chicken Nuggets That Double As A McDonald's Copycat

It's hard to beat the deliciousness of McDonald's golden, crispy, popular fast food chicken nuggets, but there's one grocery store product that comes extremely close. Skip the line at McDonald's and buy a bag of Pilgrim's Pride tempura battered frozen chicken nuggets to make at home instead.

Don't just take our word for it. Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz endorses the frozen chicken nuggets as a McDonald's copycat in a viral TikTok video. He advises looking for tempura battered chicken nuggets for a McDonald's dupe, declaring Pilgrim's Pride Tempura Style Chicken Breast Nuggets as the best option. After thoroughly researching McDonald's chicken nugget ingredients and comparing them to other dupes, this is the product Haracz says is the closest in taste.

In the same video, the former corporate chef also advises to skip the microwave and at least air-fry or ideally deep-fry the frozen nuggets to get them nice and crispy. Keep in mind that the nuggets are raw (unlike some other, precooked frozen chicken nuggets you buy at the store) so they need to be cooked to a minimum temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit per USDA guidelines. This can be achieved in an air fryer like the Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven or a deep fryer for extra crispiness such as the Chefman Deep Fryer W/ Basket Strainer.