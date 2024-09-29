Why You Should Start Baking Your Hamburgers In The Oven

Hamburgers are a cookout classic. The taste of a grill top burger is singular: rich, slightly charred, and perfectly beefy. However, this cooking method is less than convenient, causing both a mess and requiring frequent attention while cooking. For this reason, many home cooks save the dish for special occasions or outdoor cookouts. This needn't be the case, however, as there is a simple (and convenient) solution to your burger woes, and it can be found in your oven. Though baking burgers in an oven may seem blasphemous to some grill masters, if executed properly, an oven-baked burger can be just as tasty as a grill top patty.

Baking your patties is much less hands-on than grilling. All you need to do is form your patties and then place them on a pan in a preheated oven and cook until done. No flipping, checking, or charring required. It also calls for less clean-up than grilling your burgers as opposed to your outdoor grill or stove top, as these methods often use multiple dishes and leave a surplus of grease spots behind. To prepare your burgers for baking, simply line your baking sheet with aluminum foil, and place a wire rack over the pan. Your burger patties will cook on the rack, leaving the excess grease to drip onto your foil. Once cooked, you need only remove the foil or paper and give your rack a quick wash. No stove top stains to deal with, just a batch of tasty burgers.

