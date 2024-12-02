What Is Pine Mouth And How Long Does It Last?

If you think the worst havoc a pinecone could wreak is simply tripping you up on the sidewalk, think again. These woody plants are the source of pine nuts, which are edible seeds used in recipes like traditional pesto or even as a topping for soup. We won't deny that they make a rich, slightly sweet addition to dishes, but that flavor sometimes comes with a price. That would be pine mouth.

Typically occurring one to three days after the consumption of pine nuts, pine mouth (also known as pine nut syndrome) is a condition that leaves some people with a bitter or metallic taste on their tongue. There are no known triggers for this disturbance other than the fact that it can unexpectedly happen to seemingly anyone who eats the raw variety of these seeds. You could have unknowingly eaten raw pine nuts in your store-bought hummus for years without issue, then suddenly find yourself affected by this bothersome phenomenon one day. Unpleasant as it is, this problem is thankfully temporary and usually only lasts anywhere from a few days to two weeks before your normal palate returns.