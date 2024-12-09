14 Mid-Shelf Scotches You Should Be Putting On Your Bar Cart
William Faulkner once said, "There is no such thing as bad whisky. Some whiskies just happen to be better than others." Many would say that's definitely the case with Scotch, or malt whisky as it's often called in its homeland of Scotland. Scotch whiskies vary from easy-drinking blends to sophisticated single malts that offer distinctive notes of the landscapes they come from. They also range in price from bargain bottles to rare finds that sell for thousands of dollars. For those looking for something that's not rock-bottom cheap nor prohibitively expensive, there are some excellent mid-range bottles priced between $50 to $120 that are well worth seeking out.
Unless you're a whisky aficionado, the world of mid-range Scotches can be slightly difficult to navigate. Do you opt for a single malt made with whisky from one distillery or a blend made with whiskies from multiple distilleries? Highland, Speyside, or Islay Scotch? Then there is the question of which whisky brand to choose. This is where experts can help. To uncover which mid-range Scotches stand out among their competitors, we spoke to whisky connoisseurs, master mixologists, and spirits educators. We asked them which bottles they recommend that won't break the bank but are worth sipping. These are the best mid-shelf expressions they say you should add to your bar cart.
Glen Scotia Victoriana Single Malt Scotch Whisky
If you're looking to broaden your Scotch collection, Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur recommends taking a look at Glen Scotia. "This is currently the best-priced overlooked distillery in Scotland," he said. Glen Scotia is located in historic Campbelltown, which was once called "the whisky capital of the world." The distillery was established in 1832 and still has some of the original features and equipment. If you want a whisky that best represents the heritage of whisky making in the area, Walster recommends the Glen Scotia Victoriana.
This Victorian-style single malt whisky is aged in bourbon casks, then finished in heavily charred bourbon barrels and Pedro Ximénez sherry butts. It's bottled at cask strength, meaning no water is added to dilute the ABV of 54.2%. It's rich and complex with caramelized sugar, dark fruit, and oak on the nose, as well as flavors of blackcurrants, cloves, cocoa, and a hint of smoke. "This malt ticks all the boxes for a Christmas whisky!" Walster said. He's not the only one to think so either. The Victoriana recently received a coveted Platinum medal at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirit Competition.
Dalwhinnie 15-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Casey Small is the consultancy director at drinks agency Wilde Toast, as well as a spirits judge for The Global Spirits Masters and a whisky enthusiast. When we asked him which mid-range expression he would recommend for people relatively new to Scotch, he said his overall winner is the Dalwhinnie 15-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. "It's known in whisky circles to be fruity, light, easy drinking, and approachable for those starting out," he said.
The Dalwhinnie distillery is set in the Highland village of Dalwhinnie, which is located in the Cairngorm National Park. At 1,164 feet above sea level, it's one of the highest distilleries in Scotland. The whisky is made with natural spring water, which gives it a clean, crisp character. It has hints of heather from the surrounding landscape and just a touch of peat smoke. On the palate, it's smooth, slightly sweet, and finishes with rounded malt and peat flavors. As Small mentioned, it's a solid mid-range Scotch to kickstart a collection because it appeals to a wide range of palates.
Aberlour 12-Year-Old Double Cask Matured Single Malt Whisky
When it comes to distilleries that stand out for their excellent mid-priced Scotches, mixology instructor Garrett Mikell of the Institute of Culinary Education told us that Arbelour is the first one that comes to his mind. He said, "They have quite a range of expressions that are approachable, storied, and wonderful on the palate." Out of those expressions, Mikell recommends the Aberlour 12-Year-Old Double Cask Matured Single Malt Whisky.
The Aberlour distillery is located in the Speyside region of Scotland close to the River Spey. The whiskies are made with natural spring water and many are double-cask matured in American oak casks and Oloroso sherry butts. The 12-Year-Old Double Cask Matured offers a beautiful balance of earthy oak and sweet sherry. It starts off strong with fruity aromas of citrus and apple, plus a touch of nuttiness. Take a sip and you get more fruit, as well as some chocolate and spice. The finish is also nice with some warmth from the modest 40% ABV. Easy to drink and not too overpowering, this is a great Scotch for sipping slowly.
Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky
There's a common misconception that blended Scotches are inferior to single malts, but that's not always the case. As Casey Small said, "There are some seriously good blending houses now in Scotland that are really pushing the boundaries of experimentation, flavor, and complexity." One of the more interesting blended brands on the market is Monkey Shoulder. It was brought to life in the early 2000s by the esteemed William Grant & Sons Inc. and has been earning awards ever since.
Many blended whiskies combine both malt and grain whiskies, but Monkey Shoulder features a blend of three different Speyside single malt whiskies. The result is a bold blend with an ABV of 40% that offers notes of fruit and spice. Garrett Mikell called it a real zinger and said, "It's smooth and has a nice, creamy mouthfeel with more hints of vanilla than what we typically find in Scotch whiskies." It's a solid blend that can stand on its own but also works well in a wide variety of cocktails. If you're looking for a versatile Scotch to add to your bar cart, Monkey Shoulder is a great choice.
The Glendronach 12-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky
For fans of full-bodied, fruit-forward Scotches, VinoVoss AI Sommelier Ambassador and master mixologist Nikki Bonkowski recommends The Glendronach. The distillery has a lengthy history that dates back to 1826. It was founded by James Allardice, who set out to master the art of maturing whisky in sherry casks. The distillery has changed ownership multiple times throughout its nearly 200-year-old history and had several closures, which may be why it's still relatively under the radar. However, production officially resumed in the early 2000s, and it has been earning praise for its sherry-influenced expressions ever since.
If you're looking for a complex Scotch that won't break the bank, consider The Glendronach 12-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky. It features single malt whisky that has been aged in Spanish Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks. On the nose, you get fruit, chocolate, and spices. The mouthfeel is soft and rich with the flavors of the sherry shining through along with vanilla and ginger. It also has a lengthy, nutty finish. Bonkowski said, "It's a great addition to any collection, smooth sipping with a high-end quality that shouldn't be overlooked."
Talisker 10-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Unless you're a true whisky connoisseur, you probably don't want to shell out hundreds or thousands of dollars on a top-shelf Scotch. However, that doesn't mean you can't get top-tier quality for a decent price. One Scotch that Nikki Bonkowski believes can stand up to many top-shelf bottles is the Talisker 10-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky. "Put this in a snifter, set it up against its high-end competitors and you'd think it was in the same tier system," she said. "It's as complex as it is delicate."
Located on the Isle of Skye, the Talisker distillery was originally built in 1830. It's seen its fair share of tragedies over the centuries including multiple bankruptcies and a tragic fire. However, the distillery persevered and now enjoys somewhat of a cult-like following. The 10-year-old expression is a fan favorite for its mid-range price point and bold flavors. Many say you can taste the maritime landscape in each sip, as well as hints of the American oak it's aged in and spicy, peppery notes of peat. If you want to broaden your palate and try a smokier Scotch without going overboard, this is a good starting point.
Oban 14-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Established in 1794, Oban is one of the older whisky distilleries in Scotland. Despite its long run, the distillery never expanded into a mass production facility like many other big-name brands did. To this day, it only has two stills and just seven whisky makers who are committed to tradition and quality. For a reasonably priced expression that is sure to impress, Garrett Mikell recommends the Oban 14-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This exemplary Western Highlands Scotch was named one of the "Six Classic Malt Whiskies of Scotland."
The Oban distillery is located at the base of a cliff next to the ocean, and the coastal environment comes through in each of the expressions. The 14-year-old offers notes of sea salt and peat on the palate and nose, as well as bright flavors of citrus, spices, and malt. It's full-bodied and lingers on the tongue with a bit of heat. It has just enough peat to make itself known without blowing out your palate. Mikell described it as, "Just a hint of the sea, mild smoke, and a wonderful finish thanks to the time spent in the barrel."
Craigellachie 13-Year Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
When we asked Casey Small which mid-range whiskies surprised him for their quality or complexity, he was quick to name the Craigellachie 13-Year Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky. It comes from the Speyside region of Scotland, which is typically known for producing whiskies that are either light and vegetal or sweet and sherry-infused. This expression doesn't fall in either of those camps, which is just one reason Small says it's catching the eye of connoisseurs.
Back in the old days, many distilleries would run their whisky through worm tubs. These pieces of equipment feature a tube called a "worm" that runs through a vat of cold water to condense the spirit back into liquid. Craigellachie still uses worm tubs, and many believe that's what gives its whisky such bold, unique flavors. The 13-year-old expression is also matured in bourbon and sherry bottles and bottled at 46% ABV. It's robust with flavors of caramel, baked apples, figs, and wood smoke. The finish is rich and buttery. "Without a doubt a whisky that you could gift to a serious whisky drinker, and they would not be disappointed," Small said.
Ledaig 10-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Many of the experts we spoke to told us that if you're after interesting mid-range Scotches, the Tobermory Distillery is a good place to start. Founded in 1798, it's the only distillery on the Isle of Mull in the Hebrides. It's had a bit of a turbulent history over the years with multiple closures, but it's been up and running solidly since 1993. The distillery produces two brands: Tobermory and Ledaig. If you're a fan of peaty Scotches, Ledaig is the one you want.
The Ledaig 10-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky is one of the most affordable bottles from the Ledaig line and one that Garrett Mikell is a huge fan of. He said, "It's heavy on the peat, long on complexity considering its short time in the barrel, with a punchy smoke flavor — all aggressive but very well balanced by the malt, herb, and citrus undertones." It's a big, bold Scotch that does a great job of bringing the tastes of the islands into its flavor profile. This is definitely one you'll want to drink neat or with a small splash of water to open it up and temper the 46% ABV.
Speyburn 10-Year Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Many distilleries offer great mid-priced expressions, which can make it difficult to pin down a particular brand that stands out for its great-value offerings. However, Casey Small told us a particular favorite of his is the Speyburn Distillery. Tucked away in a picturesque valley in the Speyside region, the distillery has been producing single malt whiskies since 1897. The whiskies are made using fresh water from the Granty Burn, which is a tributary of the River Spey. If you're new to Speyburn, Small recommends the flagship, award-winning 10-year-old expression.
Close your eyes and take a sip of the Speyburn 10-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky and you can almost picture cool water winding past leafy trees in a green valley. It's a fresh and mellow single malt that features aromas of apples, citrus, and spice. The mouthfeel is smooth and the palate follows through with flavors of sweet toffee, cooked apples, malt, and vanilla. You can also taste some of the American oak it's aged in. The ABV is 40%, so you get just a bit of heat on the finish along with a whisper of smoke. All up, a nicely balanced, easy-drinking Scotch.
Tobermory 12-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky
As we mentioned previously, the Tobermory Distillery gets tons of accolades from whisky experts. If the Ledaig whiskies are a bit too smoky and peaty for your tastes, the Tobermory line features the distillery's unpeated single malt offerings. There are several expressions aged from 10 to 25 years, as well as some whiskies that are matured in sherry, port, and red wine casks. According to Corey Small, the Tobermory 12-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a favorite among whisky fans.
The first thing you might notice about the Tobermory 12-Year-Old is the vibrant nose that's fruity, floral, sweet, and slightly sour. Take a sip and you'll be treated to notes of citrus fruit, caramel, cinnamon, and sea salt. It's aged in American oak casks, which Small said gives it, "a delicious vanilla creaminess." The ABV of 46.3% gives it a bit of a kick on the finish, but not so much that takes away from the sweetness, spice, and ocean brininess. Reviewers consistently call it out for being smooth and flavorful.
Nc'nean Organic Single Malt Scotch Whisky
While many whisky enthusiasts gravitate toward distilleries with centuries of tradition, many modern producers are proving that great whisky doesn't always require a long history. Chris Walster told us, "If people want to start collecting whiskies, my advice is to look for the lesser known, newer distilleries that have the potential to become fashionable." One independent distillery that he recommends is Nc'nean. Situated on the west coast of Scotland, this unique distillery produces organic single malt whisky with a focus on sustainability.
Nc'nean founder Annabel Thomas had a dream to produce top-quality whisky that was also in balance with nature. The distillery started producing its first whiskies in 2017 using organic Scottish barley and facilities that are powered by 100% renewable energy. The flagship single malt whisky is gently fermented and matured in red wine and American whisky barrels, as well as sherry casks. The result is a clean-tasting whisky that has fruity notes of apricot and citrus with some spice and nuts on the finish. If you're looking for something light and elegant that also has an interesting backstory, Nc'nean is a good bet.
Forest Whisky Blend No.26
Another unique bottle that Chris Walster highly recommends is the Forest Distillery Blend No. 26. Several things set this whisky apart from many of the others on this list. For one, it's produced in the Peak District National Park in Central England. In addition, the distillery uses locally sourced, organic ingredients like Cheshire malt barley and wild yeast. The whisky is aged in English oak casks, blended, and rested again in oak. Finally, it's bottled in handcrafted English porcelain bottles that sport real gold glaze.
Technically, Forest Whisky Blend No. 26 is not a true Scotch because it's not produced in Scotland. However, it has many characteristics that place it in the same camp as some of the best blended Scotches on the market. According to Walster, "This has hints of Johnny Walker Blue Label but without the price tag." It's fresh and fruity on the nose and offers dried fruit, sweet honey, and oak on the palate. It has a hefty ABV of 47%, but many tasters say the alcohol content doesn't get in the way of the complex flavors.
Glengassaugh Sandend Single Malt Whisky
If you're looking to expand your Scotch collection beyond just the big-name bottles, Glengassaugh is another distillery you should have on your radar. Located on the windswept northeast coast of Scotland, the distillery has a storied history. According to brand ambassador Rory Glasgow, "It had much fame in the 1880s after it was established back in 1875, but after its closure in 1986, its stills fell silent for over two decades." That all changed in 2008 when new life was breathed into the distillery. Now Glengassaugh is once again earning accolades for its expressions. According to Glasgow, the expression that's piquing the most interest among whisky connoisseurs is the Sandend Single Malt Whisky.
Inspired by the sand and surf of Sandend Bay, which lies just below the Glenglassaugh distillery, this single malt whisky is gently matured in bourbon, sherry, and manzanilla casks. The flavors from the casks and the coastal location combine to create a vibrant whisky that bursts with interesting aromas and flavors. Think tropical fruits like pineapple and grapefruit combined with sweet notes of vanilla and chocolate. It also has hints of oak and sea salt to balance out the sweet, buttery notes. It's perfect for Scotch fans who love a good coastal dram.