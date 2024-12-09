14 Mid-Shelf Scotches You Should Be Putting On Your Bar Cart

William Faulkner once said, "There is no such thing as bad whisky. Some whiskies just happen to be better than others." Many would say that's definitely the case with Scotch, or malt whisky as it's often called in its homeland of Scotland. Scotch whiskies vary from easy-drinking blends to sophisticated single malts that offer distinctive notes of the landscapes they come from. They also range in price from bargain bottles to rare finds that sell for thousands of dollars. For those looking for something that's not rock-bottom cheap nor prohibitively expensive, there are some excellent mid-range bottles priced between $50 to $120 that are well worth seeking out.

Unless you're a whisky aficionado, the world of mid-range Scotches can be slightly difficult to navigate. Do you opt for a single malt made with whisky from one distillery or a blend made with whiskies from multiple distilleries? Highland, Speyside, or Islay Scotch? Then there is the question of which whisky brand to choose. This is where experts can help. To uncover which mid-range Scotches stand out among their competitors, we spoke to whisky connoisseurs, master mixologists, and spirits educators. We asked them which bottles they recommend that won't break the bank but are worth sipping. These are the best mid-shelf expressions they say you should add to your bar cart.