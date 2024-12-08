Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Beef Stew

One of the biggest mistakes that people make with beef stew, especially when they are in a hurry, is to throw everything into the pot at once and hope for the best. While you might think that it doesn't matter since everything gets cooked together, but rushing the ingredients into the stew doesn't let each of them cook for the right amount of time. This spells disaster for this slow-cooked dish, which needs some time to build up in order to get the best taste and texture in the end.

Debi Morgan learned the trick to tender beef from her mother and now uses it in her own stew recipes. "If you get impatient and add other veggies to the pot too soon, it can cause the meat to be tough," she said. "I simmer the beef in beef broth (or dark beer depending on the recipe) for at least one hour per pound until it's melt-in-your-mouth tender. Then, I add carrots and potatoes and cook them until they're done, which is usually about one hour depending on the quantity."

Letting the beef start cooking first is important for flavor as well as texture. If you pile a ton of vegetables into the pot too early, it can be difficult to get the meat browned completely. Fortunately, giving the meat time to brown and turning it evenly for even just a few minutes over high heat is enough to get the delicious crust that you want.