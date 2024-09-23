The Juicy Ingredient That Can Give Your Beef Stew A Major Flavor Boost

There are a couple of different ways to use V8 juice in your beef stew recipe. Bland stew can result from a common mistake made when making beef stew, such as using only water as a base. Instead, upgrade the flavor using V8 juice (around 6 cups for a pot serving 6 to 8), a couple of cups of water, and beef bouillon cubes to form your broth.

Perhaps you have a beloved beef stew recipe but want to change or slightly enhance the flavor. In this case, add around 8 ounces of V8 juice to the pot for the last several minutes of cooking. The juice is thick enough that it shouldn't water down the stew, but if you accidentally add too much or find it too runny, there is one way to thicken beef stew without adding extra ingredients.

Be mindful of how much salt you add to your V8 beef stew since the vegetable juice contains a decent amount of sodium. If you prefer to salt your stew to your liking, you might opt for the low-sodium version of V8. Those who enjoy beef stew with a kick may want to try the V8 spicy hot or a blend of the spicy and original formulas.

