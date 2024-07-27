The Browning Shortcut For Restaurant-Worthy Beef Stew

When it comes to browning beef for your stew, the whole is definitely greater than the sum of its parts. In this case, it saves time and tenderness if you brown the beef while it's still whole and then cut it into pieces post-browning to put into the stew. Many recipes call for it to happen the other way around. That is, they say to cut up the meat and then brown it — although this can make the beef dry and chewy.

It's also worth mentioning that, unfortunately, stew meat – usually round or chuck steak – tends to be a tough cut of meat to begin with. Once you put the meat into the hot pan, often at temperatures of 300 F, any moisture on the surface of the steak begins to steam like a locomotive in a steampunk novel. Such steam works great for moving a fictional story forward and even for cooking your meat, but it doesn't brown it.

Browning the meat gives it extra flavor, and you want that flavor to eventually seep into the other ingredients in the stew when you cook it. But the longer the chunks of steak beef steam at high temps, the tougher the meat becomes. Eventually, the surface-level moisture that causes the meat to steam evaporates, and then the Maillard reaction gets going, but by then, it's too late. It's tough as a horse's saddle.

