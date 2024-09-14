The Timing Mistake That's Killing Your Beef Stew

There are plenty of common mistakes people make when it comes to beef stew, but not giving the dish enough time to cook is one of the easiest ones to avoid. When you give the stew enough time, you get the tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture you crave instead of the tough, chewy beef that undercooking produces. The key to perfect beef stew lies in being aware of this fact. Rushing through the process might get the food on the table sooner, but it will cost you dearly in flavor and texture.

Beef stew needs to be cooked long enough to break down tough connective tissues like collagen. When done properly, this process gives the stew a rich, silky texture. Undercooking the beef leaves the tissues intact, resulting in a dish that's far from the hearty comfort food it's meant to be. Cooking slowly also allows flavors to meld and develop, making the dish tastier. Ultimately, properly timing your beef stew ensures each bite is tender and packed with deep, savory flavor — making it well worth the wait. Whether you're cooking in a slow cooker, on the stovetop, or in the oven, the principle remains the same: low and slow is the way to go.