Beef stew is like a warm hug in food form, but you may not always have hours at your disposal to let it simmer on the stove or cook up in the crockpot. That's why freezing an extra batch or your leftovers can be a good move. Here's the right way to freeze beef stew for later.

First, you'll need a freezer-safe airtight container large enough to accommodate the amount of stew you're freezing. There are a few options, including gallon-size zip-top plastic bags, aluminum tray pans, or a Tupperware-like container. You can save yourself time later by using something that is microwave-safe and by portioning into reasonable servings.

Once you have your vessel, make sure your cooked beef stew is totally cooled down to room temperature before you pour it in. You can do this quickly by transferring it to a more shallow dish or by placing the pot it was cooked in in an ice bath. When pouring the cooled stew into your freezer-safe container, make sure to leave a bit of room inside since things tend to expand a bit during freezing. As a last step, label the container clearly with the date and the contents. Beef stew is generally good in the freezer for two to three months.