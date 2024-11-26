Delaware's Version Of Chicken And Dumplings Looks A Little Different

As far as quintessential comfort foods go, dumplings might be the most ubiquitous. A dumpling, which can loosely be defined as a portion of dough that is rolled or folded and then cooked, is sometimes served in soup and sometimes contains soup. There's xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, pleated dough pockets protecting a hot, brothy center. There's pierogi, unleavened dough, often folded over potatoes or cheese. There's gyoza, wonton wrappers curled around a filling and then sealed. Even ravioli, square-shaped pasta encasing meat or cheese and topped with a complimentary sauce, might be considered a dumpling.

Regions all across the United States have their own iteration of the savory, doughy dish. Chicken and dumplings are the American South's entry in the great dumpling debate. Recipes for chicken and dumplings date back to as early as the 1870s and often feature dense, fluffy biscuits and tender shredded chicken soaking in an aromatic broth. Delaware's chicken and slick dumplings are similar. However, when it comes to the "dumplings" the preparation process deviates a little. Rather than forming the dumplings into round rolls, the dough is shaped into wide, flat strips.