The Hot Dog Focaccia Hack You Need For An Elevated Game Day Snack

Beautiful, bubbly focaccia is fun and easy to make, and adding hot dogs to the dough is just as simple. The process of preparing focaccia is beginner-friendly; unlike sourdough, there's no starter to feed, and the process of dimpling the dough is straightforward and satisfying. The Italian flatbread is also versatile enough to be transformed into flavorful pizzas with a simple water-for-marinara-sauce swap, the perfect fluffy bread for elevated sandwiches, and even hot dog buns.

Shared to Instagram, the hot dog hack was developed by cook and food blogger Dan Whalen. In the video, he prepares a traditional focaccia dough, but before baking it, nestles spiralized hot dogs in the dough, making sure to leave space between each one. Once out of the oven, Whalen slices the bread, revealing multiple individual hot dogs, already tucked into a fragrant bun. It's simple to personalize the process. For instance, you can wedge herbs and aromatics into the bread along with the hot dogs (Whalen sprinkles in sliced onion). As an added bonus, this method allows you to bake your buns and cook your hot dogs all at once, so that all that's left is to top your frankfurters with your favorite fixings.