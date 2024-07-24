Swap The Water In Your Focaccia With Marinara Sauce And Never Look Back

Bakers know, the art of the perfect homemade loaf is indeed an art. Unlike other more forgivable recipes, all sorts of factors like ambient humidity levels, kneading mistakes, and where you choose to proof your bread can all dramatically change your final creation. The TikTok baker who put this idea on the map used a focaccia recipe incorporating sourdough starter for this hack, but other commenters noted it should work just as well with any recipe.

While this ingredient trade-in no doubt gives focaccia a major punch up in the flavor department, infusing the mild bread with a big boost of savory tomato flavor, changing up water for acidic marinara does come with a potential chemical downside. This increase in acidity can impact the gluten's ability to rise to quite its usual airy heights. As any baker knows, the interplay between ingredients such as yeast and flour is a delicate dance. Any time the pH balance is altered via leavening agents like baking soda or the inclusion of marinara sauce, the final loaf can be affected (whether it's an issue with the pH being too high or too low).

This difference will likely be slight, and if a big hearty flavor and punchy taste are what you're chasing, the trade-off is likely well worth it. The resulting marinara-flavored loaf is practically begging to be dressed up with pizza toppings. Don't forget to make double and freeze the extra focaccia for later enjoyment.

