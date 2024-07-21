5 Easy Ingredient Swaps For Rice Vinegar

Rice vinegar is one of the most common ingredients in Japanese cookery. You've probably encountered rice vinegar any time you've gone out for sushi, as it is a common seasoning in sushi rice (vinegar can make rice less sticky, so the sushi doesn't end up with a gummy texture). Outside of Japanese cuisine, however, it is a far less common ingredient, and it might not be the kind of thing you regularly keep in your pantry. If you find yourself needing a splash of rice vinegar for a recipe, but you have none on hand, fear not, as it's quite simple to substitute with another ingredient.

All types of vinegar, including rice vinegar, are made using the same basic method. To make vinegar, an alcoholic liquid, such as wine or cider, is fermented to the point that all the alcohol within it gets broken down into pungent acetic acid. Rice vinegar is made by fermenting rice wine (like mirin, which adds a touch of sweetness to scrambled eggs). Hence, it is sometimes labeled as rice wine vinegar. There are multiple varieties of rice vinegar, including black, brown, and red rice vinegar. However, the most common type is white rice vinegar. It is one of the more mild-tasting vinegars out there, and is sometimes seasoned with salt and sugar. To match this flavor profile as closely as possible, you should opt for another kind of vinegar that isn't too strong.

