The Best Substitute For Red Wine Vinegar

Red wine vinegar is a useful ingredient to have in your cupboard. It's perfect in many marinades, just the thing for a ton of vinaigrettes, and incredible in a three-ingredient pizza sauce. But what happens when you look into your cupboard and find you're fresh out of red wine vinegar?

While it's difficult to find a replacement that completely matches its qualities, there are certainly substitutes that will do the trick if you're in a bit of a bind. The best replacement is balsamic vinegar, which can fill the void left by red wine vinegar while bringing its own strong characteristics. Some people do think red wine vinegar and balsamic vinegar are simply too different to be swapped; balsamic vinegar is, after all, considerably bolder. But their flavors do generally mirror each other — and you can also add some regular white vinegar to thin balsamic out a bit. This adjusts the taste and brings its thicker viscosity more into line with red wine vinegar's.