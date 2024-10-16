The Toasted Topping Your Butternut Squash Soup Deserves

Adding roasted pumpkin seeds to butternut squash soup is as easy as pie. However, even simple kitchen tasks come with guidelines, so consider the various forms of seed roasting before you start making your soup.

The most classic method for roasting pumpkin seeds is by way of the oven. A hands-free approach that allows you to move freely around the kitchen, oven-roasting pumpkin seeds is as easy as spreading them in an even layer across a baking sheet and roasting at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they're golden brown. For a similar but much quicker roasting method, try air-frying pumpkin seeds. Air fryers work twice as fast as conventional ovens and give you the same results. Another option is to roast pumpkin seeds on your stovetop by sauteeing them over medium heat until they develop that perfect caramel color.

Because pumpkin seeds are teeming with their own fatty oils, there's no need to add cooking oil to pumpkin seeds before roasting them, regardless of which cooking method you choose. However, if you want to dress the seeds up with flavors, a fat source is necessary to bind seasonings to the seeds' surface. Coat them in oil, butter, or egg whites, and experiment with spices like smoked paprika, cumin, brown sugar, nutmeg, or ginger.