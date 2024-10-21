The Key To A Great Freezer Martini Is All About The Ratio

In the cosmos of cocktails, there are few drinks as iconic as that classic throwback, the perfectly chilled martini. But what if you could elevate this tipple to new heights of convenience and make it a guaranteed crowd-pleaser at your next dinner party? Behold, the freezer martini. This simple approach to up your cocktail game by nailing the perfect ratio results in a luxuriously smooth martini, earning you pro status as a home bartender. No cocktail shaker? No problem! This technique allows you to achieve the right dilution without the hassle of breaking out ice cubes or using a bunch of barware.

Just pour two parts gin, one part vermouth, and one part water into an airtight, freezer-safe bottle and store the mixture in the freezer for up to a year. This ratio makes what's commonly referred to as a wet martini but with a bit of water added to account for the way ice dilutes during stirring. Just make sure that your freezer is cold enough: Renowned beverage expert William Elliott recommends that you set the temperature between 10 to 14 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Punch. This precise combination allows you to batch your martinis in advance and deliver a chilled and balanced pour at a moment's notice. Due to the low freezing point of alcohol, the martini mixture won't be frozen solid but will instead have a smooth consistency. For optimal enjoyment, allow any ice crystals to melt by letting the drink rest in your glass for a moment at room temperature before sipping.