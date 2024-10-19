The Best Way To Serve Caramel Apples Isn't Very Traditional

Swapping those bobble-headed caramel apples for splendid, superior wedges could not be easier, an over-performing fix if there ever was one. Now, to give credit where credit is due, you still want the sweet/tart combination of the original. So, stick with the signature green Granny Smiths, or maybe venture into McIntosh territory if you must. You can use a dedicated tool like the OXO Good Grips Apple Slicer or just a sharp knife to divide the crisp fruit into wedges. (Expect to get about eight pieces out of one large apple.) And, while it looks nice to keep them uniform sizes, it isn't critical. You'll also want to spritz with lemon juice to stave off browning — the caramel will also help to delay oxidation.

Heavy cream is key when you want to melt a bag of caramel cubes. Once mixed in, you'll have to let the confection cool down until it's manageable to touch, but still optimally pliable. Use toothpicks, chopsticks, or your hands to dip the apple wedges, coating them completely. Working only with the latter might require some digital gymnastics, but you can spoon additional caramel over any sparser spots after placing the fruit on parchment paper. Garnish with crushed nuts, chopped dried fruit, cookie crumbles or melted chocolate, and refrigerate to set.

If preparing for a party, go ahead and make one whole caramel apple as the centerpiece for your beautifully arranged caramel apple wedges, dressed in their sundry garnishes. Like a Bourdainian stunt turkey, it'll still strike the right image, absent any unsightly gnawing.