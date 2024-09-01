Halloumi Is The Salty Bite Your Pasta Salad Is Missing

Pasta salad is a dish that you're likely quite familiar with. A simple but crowd-pleasing side dish that has become a staple at potlucks, barbecues, and family gatherings of all shapes and sizes, pasta salad has possibly become so ingrained into your culinary repertoire that it becomes somewhat of an afterthought. After all, once you avoid the common mistakes of making pasta salad, you may feel as though you've thoroughly conquered that recipe. But yet, there's still room to improve this dish beyond the everyday rigamarole that you've come to know.

Little tips and tricks to improve your pasta salad are certainly not rare — in fact it seems that just about everyone has given their own two cents on how to elevate pasta salad. But one way you can make both a taste and texture change is in rethinking what kind of cheese you use. Particularly, opt for a briny, durable Halloumi cheese instead of your traditional mozzarella. The salty bite of Halloumi will contribute nicely to your pasta salad, while it still provides enough of a creamy element to keep you from missing the mozzarella. So if you're looking for an easy way to upgrade your next pasta salad, look no further than your favorite grocer's cheese aisle.