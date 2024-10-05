Give Butternut Squash Soup A Brighter Flavor With A Squeeze Of Citrus

Butternut squash is one of those autumnal ingredients that can be delicious in so many recipes. Be it at breakfast in a riff on hash browns or baked into muffins, puréed and stuffed into ravioli, roasted and served with maple syrup and brown sugar as a side dish at dinner, or baked into a pie for dessert, this culinary multitasker is a thing of bright orange beauty. And as the basis for a creamy, versatile soup, it couldn't be more comforting.

While this root vegetable itself may be more associated with sweetness and is often paired with ingredients like maple syrup, brown sugar, and warming spices, there's another common ingredient that can really help bring out the best in your butternut squash soup — and it might be a surprise to find that it's citrus. The science behind this tip is actually very simple though, and based on the fundamentals of cooking in general.

Much like salt, acid is an element that can amplify the flavors already in your food,highlighting and adding oomph to existing qualities (think adding vinegar to sweet caramelized onions). In this case, citrus not only enhances the tastiness of your squash, it also acts as a counterpoint to all that inherent sweetness, bringing the dish into balance and creating a sophisticated flavor that you'll crave all season, and long after.