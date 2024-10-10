The Unique Pumpkin Variety That Dates Back To The 19th Century

Pumpkins originated in the Americas — Mexico, to be exact. Historic records suggest that people have cultivated them for nearly 10,000 years, but the Long Island cheese pumpkin is a relative newcomer to the squash world. Indeed, it's only been around since about the 1850s or 1860s.

Fans of this heirloom squash might find procuring its seeds to be a tricky bit of business at times. Native to New York, the Long Island cheese pumpkin nearly went the way of the dodo in the 1960s, despite being only a couple of hundred years old. Blame this on the prevailing culture at the time. Post-war mass production made thin-skinned, pop art-colored pumpkins from the Heartland the more popular choice when it came time to can orange squash for Thanksgiving pie recipes. The flat, ochre-hued Long Island variety just didn't make the grade. It wasn't bright enough nor smooth enough.

Nowadays, thanks to the efforts of Ken Ettlinger, a Suffolk County College professor and seed saver, the cheese pumpkin is getting a second shot at an extended life. Ettlinger noticed that his favorite pie pumpkin got increasingly difficult to find. Growers had difficulty cultivating them because the seeds weren't a favorite among seed sellers, and no seeds equals no pies. With the help of Curtis Sylvestor Showell, a man known for seed breeding in Maryland, the professor managed to make the cheese pumpkin viable again on the market.