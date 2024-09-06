Why You Should Never Store Butternut Squash In The Fridge

The refrigerator is a fine place to keep endless types of foods fresh. From carrots and broccoli to tomatoes and green beans, the cold ice box can dramatically increase the shelf life of your produce while also helping maintain its taste and nutritional value. But for other fruits and veggies, the fridge can actually have the complete opposite effect. This is the case for whole butternut squash.

Advertisement

Known for its light orange exterior and bright orange flesh, butternut squash is a long, pear-shaped fruit that's commonly considered and treated as a vegetable. Its flavor profile can be described as mildly sweet and nutty, which can lend itself well to recipes such as a classic roasted butternut squash soup or an even more complex Thai-inspired coconut and pumpkin soup. These delicious characteristics won't hold up well in a fridge, though. That's true for uncut, unpeeled butternut squash, at least. The life span of whole butternut squash will be shortened if placed in the fridge, as the chilly temperature and humidity can negatively affect its texture and hasten its spoilage.