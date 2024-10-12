Ina Garten Adds A Kick To Butternut Squash Soup With One Ingredient

Although you'll find many of the same spices and herbs in most curry powder varieties, not all blends are made equally. Consider some of the key differences before selecting one to introduce to your favorite butternut squash soup recipe.

Warming and cozy, garam masala is your best bet for a butternut squash soup pick-me-up. Commonly made with cinnamon, coriander, nutmeg, bay leaves, cumin, and black pepper, garam masala flaunts many of the classic fall flavors that marry well with the gentle sweetness of butternut squash. For extra heat, madras curry powder features a blend of chili peppers, turmeric, and fenugreek for a spicy punch that's equal parts fiery and musky — perfect for those who need a bigger and bolder curry powder taste. Tandoori masala is often used in marinades and typically includes paprika, which can provide a smoky taste to butternut squash soup. Although most jars at non-specialty supermarkets will be labeled "curry powder," they should have a list of ingredients on the back.

Although Thai curry powder is teeming with bright flavors, the ingredients that go into it are much different than Indian varieties. Thai curry powders tend to include citrusy, minty notes with lemongrass, galangal, and kaffir lime leaves — zippy flavors that would clash with the cozy, grounding taste of butternut squash soup.

Once you introduce Indian curry powder to butternut squash soup, you'll never make it the same way again. Try pairing it with a pumpkin spice-rimmed cocktail for a certified fall feast.