Why Canned Chicken Does Not Belong In Your Casseroles

You've seen it in the pantry aisle, tucked in between packets of tuna, cans of Vienna sausages, and other mystery meat products. Canned chickenis fully cooked, canned protein meant for quick eating as a shelf-stable grab-and-go meal. It may feel almost tempting to grab this low-cost item for old-school recipes like casseroles and soups — where it wouldn't seem obvious that fresh chicken wasn't used. After all, we use canned tuna, so why not canned chicken?

There are several issues with using canned chicken in your casseroles, soups, and other dishes. First, and like many canned items, canned chicken can be high in sodium. In fact, some cans can have as much as 500 to 1000 milligrams of sodium; the acceptable daily intake is less than 2300 milligrams. So, that's potentially nearly half of the allotted amount. Second, canned chicken doesn't have the same amount of flavor that fresh chicken does, since the canning process can leach a lot of the nuanced flavor away from your bird. In a casserole or dish that may lean into chicken for flavor, you'd be left with a pretty bland, pretty boring bite. Even worse, some canned chicken may leave you with a metallic taste. Lastly, canned chicken can come across as stringy and spongey in texture. You certainly won't be getting the same meaty bite you would with fresh chicken.