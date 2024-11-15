Why Canned Chicken Does Not Belong In Your Casseroles
You've seen it in the pantry aisle, tucked in between packets of tuna, cans of Vienna sausages, and other mystery meat products. Canned chickenis fully cooked, canned protein meant for quick eating as a shelf-stable grab-and-go meal. It may feel almost tempting to grab this low-cost item for old-school recipes like casseroles and soups — where it wouldn't seem obvious that fresh chicken wasn't used. After all, we use canned tuna, so why not canned chicken?
There are several issues with using canned chicken in your casseroles, soups, and other dishes. First, and like many canned items, canned chicken can be high in sodium. In fact, some cans can have as much as 500 to 1000 milligrams of sodium; the acceptable daily intake is less than 2300 milligrams. So, that's potentially nearly half of the allotted amount. Second, canned chicken doesn't have the same amount of flavor that fresh chicken does, since the canning process can leach a lot of the nuanced flavor away from your bird. In a casserole or dish that may lean into chicken for flavor, you'd be left with a pretty bland, pretty boring bite. Even worse, some canned chicken may leave you with a metallic taste. Lastly, canned chicken can come across as stringy and spongey in texture. You certainly won't be getting the same meaty bite you would with fresh chicken.
What to use instead
So, what can you use instead of canned chicken in Grandma's famous 1950s casserole recipe? There are a few options. Poaching your own chicken breasts is a great alternative. This isn't plain boiled chicken that you'd make your dog if his tummy hurt — but, rather, a flavorful and moist piece of meat that's perfect for shredding into casseroles, chopping and adding to soups, or making delicious chicken salad. It's also pretty hands-off. Maybe not as easy as popping open a can of chicken, but certainly more tasty. And you can flavor it with everything from broth to bright and piquant herbs to deeply aromatic spices.
Another super easy option? Grabbing one of those delicious, moist rotisserie chickens lining the deli section at your local grocery store. They're insanely flavorful, fresh, and the extra bonus of crispy skin in your casserole certainly won't make anyone mad. There are also pre-cooked chicken options in the freezer section that you can lean on. Cooked and flash-frozen chicken breasts are a great meal-prep option and can also be used in a pinch for your casserole.