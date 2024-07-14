Poached Chicken Doesn't Have To Be Bland. Here's The Secret

In the canon — really — encyclopedia of ways to cook chicken, poaching doesn't get a lot of love. The technique that produces beautifully moist fish and perfectly runny eggs seems to often be overlooked as a legitimate and delicious way to cook poultry. Too often, at-home cooks take poaching to mean boiling, and short of being a great option for dogs with a tummy ache, boiled chicken ends up bland, texturally odd, and underwhelming. Poaching chicken is a gentler technique. Chicken is bathed in water — barely simmering — between 140 and 180 degrees. Boiling, in contrast, has the water temperature at about 212 degrees. But, regardless of the difference, folks often focus on the end result: wet, tasteless meat that isn't about to be the star of your next dinner plate.

Advertisement

However, by focusing on gentle cooking — true poaching — and relying on using something other than water, poaching may yet become your new favorite way to cook chicken. Home cooks should lean in to using broths, spices, herbs, and other flavor enhancers to get the most out of their poaching adventures. Here are a few ways to ensure your poached chicken isn't bland.