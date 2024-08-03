Improve The Taste Of Canned Chicken With One Extra Step

An instant source of protein and a definite pantry staple, canned chicken is one of the most convenient, versatile, and filling foods you can have around. Since it's precooked you don't have to spend any time working over a hot stove, and you can go right to using it in your favorite recipes like chicken salad or craveable quesadillas. However, since no one food can be too powerful, canned chicken does have a few downsides. For example, it can be extremely salty: The average canned chicken can have up to 18% of the daily recommended amount of sodium. Another issue many people have with the product is that it can have an unpleasant taste and smell. That's not a great quality for food to have, but by simply rinsing the chicken with water before you eat it, you can wash away all of its imperfections.

Canned chicken is typically packed in water before it is sealed tight. You can ingest the liquid, but after it has been absorbing salt and chicken juice for months, the taste can be a bit overwhelming. Although, it can add some extra flavor to dishes that need a liquid base. Still, if you're planning on only using the chicken, this liquid is best washed away to remove the excess salt and taste of preservatives.