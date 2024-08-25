Improve Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce With One Staple Seasoning

It helps to add a little something to most store-bought Alfredo sauces anyway. They vary quite a bit in consistency, additional ingredients, and viscosity. If the sauce is too thick and gloopy, add chicken stock or wine. It can also help to blend in more pepper or garlic. Some store-bought versions even contain a little agave nectar to play up the sweetness.

What you likely won't find in ready-made sauces is nutmeg. After trying it, though, you may wonder why not. It's worth running a little taste test. Just heat up some jarred sauce (don't let it burn) and pour it over a serving of pasta. A decent Alfredo is creamy without being bland, and just a tad buttery. It should make you want another bite immediately.

Add the nutmeg during or right after heating, and mix well. A little goes a long way: Consider a dash or two for a single serving, or about a quarter teaspoon for a serving of four to six. Both pre-grated (powdered) and fresh-grated nutmeg work, but in the case of a buttery Alfredo, it seems the powdered version brings a bit more flavor, while the fresh nutmeg is aroma-forward. The end result is a new look for a modern classic. The nutmeg brings a hint of earthy, zesty bite, a little more complexity, and a deep aromatic note to the dish. It's possible Sunday pasta nights will never be the same!

