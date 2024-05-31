The 14 Best Substitions For Heavy Cream In Pasta Sauce

As celebrity chef Ina Garten might say, "good" heavy cream is a fixture in countless recipes. From desserts and drinks to soups and pasta sauces, there's nothing quite like cream to add a rich, beautiful, velvety texture to a finished dish, no matter what pasta shape floats your boat. As such, you might expect the average American cook to keep heavy cream on hand at all times.

Maybe, however, you're out, or you forgot to buy some, or you put the last of it in the mashed potatoes ... and now you don't have time to run to the store to replace it. Perhaps you just didn't realize that someone put the last bit of it in their coffee until you needed it for your pasta salad or fettuccini Alfredo. What's the average American cook to do? The good news is, there are quite a few substitutions out there for heavy cream in pasta sauce.

I've tried almost all of them over the years, with a lot of help from the bloggers of the world. You can read more about how I determined my rankings at the end of this list, but for now, let's jump right in.